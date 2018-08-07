First Light Biosciences Appoints New CEO and Board Member

BEDFORD, Mass., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Biosciences, a provider of innovative diagnostic tests for fighting life-threatening infections and combating the spread of antibiotic resistance, today announced the appointment of industry veteran David Macdonald as President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member.

As the new CEO of First Light Biosciences, Mr. Macdonald's priorities will be to lead the company through the development and commercialization phases for its MultiPath™ products.

"We are at an exciting point in the evolution of our company," said Don Straus, Founder and CSO of First Light Biosciences. "The addition of an industry veteran CEO like David will allow us to accelerate delivery of our breakthrough technology."

Mr. Macdonald has served in CEO and COO roles for over 25 years, most recently as the CEO at Agendia, and formerly as a Division President, COO and Vice President at Quest Diagnostics. Mr. Macdonald is a results-oriented, decisive leader with biotech industry expertise in a wide variety of medical diagnostic systems, molecular diagnostics, personalized medicine, pharma collaboration, medical devices, research products, and laboratory services. He has an extensive, successful track record in M&A integration, fundraising, strategic planning, and business plan execution in complex life science companies, large and small, public and private. Mr. Macdonald holds a BSBA degree in Management and Finance from Northeastern University and an MBA degree from Babson College with a focus on Marketing and Entrepreneurship.

"Hospitals and physicians need to rapidly detect infections, identify pathogens, and determine optimal therapy at the onset of infection," said Mr. Macdonald. "First Light Biosciences' innovative platform offers a rapid, cost-effective and efficient option to address this challenge. I am excited to take on leadership of the company and pursue the significant opportunities ahead of us."

"On behalf of First Light Biosciences Board of Directors and all its employees, I would like to personally communicate our excitement about the appointment of Mr. Macdonald," said William Moffitt, Chairman of First Light's Board of Directors. "David Macdonald is an accomplished leader in our industry and I have no doubt that under his leadership, First Light Biosciences will thrive and grow."

About First Light Biosciences:

First Light Biosciences is developing and preparing to commercialize, innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections, and combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's Founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath™ detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents, and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit: www.firstlightbio.com.

