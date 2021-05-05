First Light Diagnostics Appoints Joanne Spadoro as Chief Executive Officer

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive, and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections, has named Joanne Spadoro, PhD, as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

As the CEO of First Light Diagnostics, Dr. Spadoro will be responsible for leading the company through the development and commercialization phases of its novel pathogen identification and rapid antimicrobial susceptibility products.

"The Board of Directors is delighted to have Dr. Spadoro as CEO leading the commercialization of First Light's medically impactful diagnostic products. Her extensive experience in all aspects of commercializing novel technologies and diagnostics products and her outstanding leadership abilities make Dr. Spadoro an ideal CEO for First Light," said William Moffitt, Executive Chairman of First Light's Board of Directors.

Dr. Spadoro is a well-regarded leader in the in vitro diagnostics and medical device fields. In her 30 years of executive leadership roles at companies including Roche Molecular Systems, Immucor, and T2 Biosystems, she has taken many breakthrough products from early development to successful commercialization including the first commercial PCR products for infectious disease diagnostics, viral load monitoring, and blood screening applications.

"First Light's products will have a significant impact on patient outcomes, healthcare economics, as well as curbing the emergence of antibiotic resistance. I look forward to continuing to lead First Light's talented team to bring our unique high-performance clinical products to the market," said Dr. Spadoro.

Testing primary patient samples directly without the usual lengthy culture steps, First Light aims to commercialize the first truly rapid tests to enable clinicians to prescribe the optimal targeted, narrow-spectrum antibiotics at the onset of their patients' infections. The tests identify pathogens in 45 minutes and determine the most effective antibiotics five hours later. The easy-to-use tests run on an automated benchtop analyzer featuring high throughput, continuous loading, and random access.

About First Light Diagnostics, Inc.

First Light Diagnostics is commercializing a uniquely broad range of breakthrough diagnostic products to detect life-threatening infections rapidly, sensitively, and cost-effectively, determine effective antibiotics at the onset of infection, and attenuate the spread of antibiotic resistance. Based on its proprietary MultiPath® detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. The products will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. Don Straus is the company's Founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. To learn more, please visit www.firstlightdx.com.

Joanne Spadoro, PhD

President and CEO

First Light Diagnostics, Inc.

[email protected]

781-271-0112, ext 224

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE First Light Diagnostics, Inc.