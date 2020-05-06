First Light Diagnostics Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive, and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, has named Dr. Joanne Spadoro as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Dr. Spadoro is a recognized leader in the in vitro diagnostics and medical device fields. In her 30 years of executive leadership roles at companies including Roche Molecular Systems, Immucor, and T2 Biosystems, she has brought many breakthrough products from concept to successful commercialization. As Senior Vice President of Product Development and Operations at Roche Molecular Systems, she led the teams that launched the first commercial PCR based products worldwide for infectious disease diagnostics, viral load monitoring, and blood screening applications. At Immucor, as CSO and Worldwide Vice President of Operations, she guided the organization through the development and FDA approval of the first molecular immunohematology test for the detection of extended blood antigens. She brings to First Light an unusual wealth and depth of experience covering product development, operations, quality systems, clinical affairs, regulatory affairs, and business development.

"We are at an exciting point in the evolution of our company," said David Macdonald, President and CEO of First Light Diagnostics. "The addition of an industry veteran COO with Joanne's pedigree will allow us to accelerate delivery of our breakthrough technology."

"Hospitals and physicians need to rapidly detect infections, identify pathogens, and determine optimal therapy at the onset of infection," said Dr. Spadoro. "First Light Diagnostics' innovative platform offers a rapid, cost-effective and efficient option to address this challenge."

Using primary patient samples directly without a culture step, First Light's MultiPath™ technology delivers breakthrough acceleration in rapid AST results, enabling clinicians to get the patient on the optimal targeted, narrow-spectrum therapy at the onset of their infection. With pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results four hours later, the MultiPath platform is an easy to use, automated benchtop analyzer, with high throughput and continuous random access. Using the MultiPath platform, clinicians will be able to administer the most effective targeted therapy during the onset of multi-drug resistant infections versus waiting several days for results.

About First Light Diagnostics, Inc.

First Light Diagnostics is developing and preparing to commercialize, innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections, and for combating the spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's Founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents, and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit: www.firstlightdx.com

David Macdonald

President and CEO

First Light Diagnostics

[email protected]

Mobile: (858) 997-9641

