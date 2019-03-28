First Light Diagnostics Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as Technology Innovation Leader

CHELMSFORD, Mass., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Light Diagnostics, a developer of breakthrough automated products for rapid, sensitive and cost-effective diagnosis of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for best practices in Technology Innovation in the Rapid Diagnostics Industry.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Its Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for outstanding achievement and superior performance across areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development.

Frost & Sullivan analysts perform comprehensive reviews that include in-depth interviews, analysis and secondary research. Across Frost & Sullivan's Decision Support Scorecard, First Light Diagnostics received the highest marks in both technology attributes and future business value when compared to its competition.

"We are honored to receive this recognition by Frost & Sullivan," said Don Straus, company founder and chief scientific officer at First Light Diagnostics. "This award signifies the critical importance of getting patients on the right life-saving antibiotic at the onset of infection, rather than days later like the current approach. We appreciate the recognition of our innovative technology which can enable rapid testing directly from samples for all of the major infection types."

According to the Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Award report, "First Light's MultiPath™ technology addresses important market gaps. For example, the platform provides pathogen identification in 30 minutes and AST results in four hours directly from the patient sample, thereby enabling treatment decisions one or two days quicker than with traditional AST methods. This shorter time period is significant because it allows for the correct treatment to be administered during the onset of infection."

The Frost and Sullivan Best Practices Award report can be found here.

About First Light Diagnostics

First Light Diagnostics is developing and preparing to commercialize innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections and for combating the global spread of antibiotic resistance. Don Straus is the company's founder and primary inventor of the company's core scientific technology. Based on its proprietary MultiPath™ detection technology, First Light's products combine the clinical performance of the most advanced commercial laboratory tests with speed, cost-effectiveness and ease of use. The tests rapidly detect infections, identify infectious agents and determine effective targeted antibiotic therapy. This will improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs and prevent inappropriate use of powerful antibiotics. To learn more, please visit www.firstlightdx.com.

David Macdonald

President and CEO

First Light Diagnostics

dmacdonald@firstlightdx.com

Mobile: (858) 997-9641

Related Images

first-light-diagnostics.jpg

First Light Diagnostics

First Light Diagnostics is developing and preparing to commercialize innovative diagnostic products for rapid, sensitive, and cost-saving detection of life-threatening infections, and for combating the global spread of antibiotic resistance.

SOURCE First Light Diagnostics Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstlightdx.com

