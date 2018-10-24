First Look at MediaTek's Helio M70 5G Baseband Chipset

Helio M70 supports key 5G technologies including standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures for faster connectivity

Lower latency and improved reference design deliver a high-speed network experience for the 5G era

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the China Mobile Global Partner Conference in Guangzhou, MediaTek's first 5G baseband chipset Helio M70 was unveiled to the domestic market following its initial launch mid-year. The Helio M70 is among the industry's first wave of 5G multi-mode integrated baseband chipsets, cementing MediaTek's status as a leader in the 5G era. In line with the booming 5G market and the enhanced mobile experience brought by high-speed networks, the Helio M70 will bring new momentum to the 5G device market over the coming year.

Industry-leading 5G chipset

The MediaTek Helio M70 is a multimode chipset with 2G/3G/4G/5G-enabled support. It supports 5G radio (NR), along with the standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, the sub-6GHz frequency band, high power user equipment (HPUE), and other key 5G technologies. It's designed in compliance with the 3GPP Rel-15 new specifications with 5 Gbps data rate, leading the industry to support carrier aggregation.

Delivering an improved experience for customers and end users, the MediaTek Helio M70 baseband chipset supports LTE and 5G dual connectivity (EN-DC) while also ensuring that mobile devices are backward compatible with 4G/3G/2G in the absence of 5G networks. Thanks to its multi-mode solution, the Helio M70 simplifies the design of 5G devices with a comprehensive power management plan, enabling device makers to design mobile devices with a smaller form factor, improved energy-efficiency and competitive appearance.

Strong partnership with 5G operators

Partnering closely with China Mobile in 5G development, MediaTek supports not only in 5G standards development and testing, but also in building an industry ecosystem, helping global operators achieve their 5G network roadmap goals in 2019.

"MediaTek is committed to promoting the adoption of the latest technologies. With the commercialization of the first 5G baseband chipset, Helio M70, consumers will be able to enjoy the exciting 5G experience from a mature and complete solution," said TL Lee, general manager of MediaTek Wireless Communications Division. "In the future, 5G and AI application areas will continue to grow, enhancing the connected experience for users in areas such as mobile phones or smart living."

Joining hands to build a 5G industry ecosystem

MediaTek has been active in the development of 5G technology, participating in the standardization of the full 5G feature set, and collaborating with industry leaders including China Mobile, Huawei, NOKIA, NTT DOCOMO and others to establish a 5G industry ecosystem. With the Helio M70 baseband chipset, MediaTek brings new 5G network solutions to partners and customers to promote the sustainable development of the 5G industry.

As a member of the "5G Device Forerunner Initiative", MediaTek's 5G solutions empower industry partners to drive forward the development of 5G devices. Combined with the open architecture of the NeuroPilot AI platform, MediaTek expands beyond mobile devices to other connected devices, spanning a rich and diverse product line of mobile phones, wireless connectivity and home entertainment, and enabling 5G technology to reach its full potential.

The Helio M70 baseband chipset is available now, and is expected to ship in the second half of 2019.

