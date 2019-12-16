First Major Cannabis B2B Expo Comes to the Southwest in 2020

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Passes are still available for The Business of Cannabis Arizona Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 13th and 14th. Join Cannabis Industrial Marketplace and other industry experts at this groundbreaking event to learn the latest in cannabis. From the best grow lights to legal services, our speakers and exhibitors offer expert advice and quality products to make your cannabusiness successful.

Cannabis Industrial Marketplace - The Business of Cannabis Expo, Phoenix

With seminars beginning at 9 a.m., attendees can hear from industry leaders throughout the summit (cannabisimp.com/arizona-seminar-speakers/). Highlights include "'Harness the Sun' Choosing the Right Grow Lights - Cannabis Grow Lights 101" by Rod Brady, chief operating officer with Cultilux, a leading horticulture light bulb manufacturer, and "Critical Cleaning - The Key to Quality & Safety" presented by Michael Moussourakis, senior director of strategic affairs with Alconox Inc, a top industry leader in laboratory detergents.

Other speakers include Youtech Founder and CEO Wilbur You with his session titled "Cannabis Marketing and Agency Advantages," which aims to help individuals in the cannabis industry navigate platforms with "policies against advertising THC and CBD," and Joshua Alper, Harvest 360 Technologies executive vice president, in his session "Leveraging Technology in Emerging Cannabis Markets."

"Not only are we making sales today, but building relationships for future opportunities," Alper said.

In addition to daily seminars, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the expo floor starting at 10 a.m. With a wide array of regional and nationwide exhibitors to discover and network with, the full spectrum of services for your cannabis business will be at your fingertips.

Key exhibitors include Sun Valley Health, an Arizona-based company, looking to help individuals struggling to break into the cannabis business through their territory franchise opportunities, and The Bud Builders, offering "all of the services you need to begin building your company successfully," backed up by their team of experienced cannabis consultants.

Have the next bright idea for the cannabis industry? Submit it and get the chance to win a free patent from Block 45 Legal! Attendees are highly encouraged to participate in the "Next Great Canna Idea" event sponsored by Block 45 Legal. Founder of Block 45 Legal Clement Hayes will be available to discuss ideas and the event.

To purchase passes, head to azcannabisexpo.com/tickets.

Contact: Jen Wynn -- 230914@email4pr.com - 636-346-1266 - Cannabis Industrial Marketplace - 2113 W Vienna Clio, MI 48420

SOURCE Cannabis Industrial Marketplace

