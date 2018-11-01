First Michigan Industry Growth Summit to be held in Detroit on November 13, 2018.

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCerts - an online provider of Certification training – has partnered up with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to host the 2018 Industry Growth Summit for workforce teams in the State of Michigan. The summit is intended to help Michigan Workforce Offices to explore the industry growth trends of 2016-2026 and learn about labor force projections, employment projections, job openings, segment growth and entry-level educational requirements.

The Summit will address the current employment trends in the state of Michigan by industry, including anticipated high growth professions and current wage data for area occupations. The participants will also engage in practical workshops on how to mine the BLS database and how to maximize the impact of government funding with stackable certifications credentials.

"I am excited to work with our state and education industry partners by providing data on occupational and industry trends that can help direct decisions on retraining," said Cassandra Wirth - U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) Economist and Summit's guest speaker.

The Michigan Industry Growth Summit is the first in the series of similar events slated to take place throughout the United States with the goal of reducing unemployment rates and staffing high growth markets with qualified employees.

"We are excited to facilitate the environment in which government organizations and education providers can come together to learn and collaborate," said Jason Aubrey, CEO of MedCerts, "Working together, we have a real shot at further reducing unemployment rates in the state of Michigan and simultaneously filling the "qualified labor" gap in the high growth, high demand industries."

The Summit will take place on November 13, 2018 at The Detroit Athletic Club. To learn more about the 2018 Industry Growth Summit or to register for this event, visit: https://info.medcerts.com/michigan-industry-growth-summit

About MedCerts

MedCerts is an e-learning school that helps students gain entry to new careers by building the knowledge, skills, and experience needed for certification in healthcare, IT and other emerging in-demand fields. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training. Students receive individualized support, with daily progress monitoring and progress reports, exam preparation support, and career services on their path to employment. For more information, visit: www.medcerts.com

About U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics

The Bureau of Labor Statistics of the U.S. Department of Labor is the principal Federal agency responsible for measuring labor market activity, working conditions, and price changes in the economy. Our mission is to collect, analyze, and disseminate essential economic information to support public and private decision-making. As an independent statistical agency, BLS serves its diverse user communities by providing products and services that are objective, timely, accurate, and relevant.

Media Contact

Rita Shelley

Senior Director of Marketing

MedCerts |rshelley@medcerts.com

SOURCE MedCerts

Related Links

medcerts.com

