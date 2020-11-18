First Motto Mortgage Franchise Opens in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Massachusetts. Motto Mortgage Northeast is now open in Pembroke and is serving all markets throughout the Bay State.

Established by Mike Guimares, who has more than 16 years of experience in real estate, Motto Mortgage Northeast is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage, and is the first Motto Mortgage franchise opened in all of New England.

"Motto Mortgage Northeast offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Massachusetts," said Mike Guimares. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Motto Mortgage Northeast is open for business at 31 Schoosett St, Suite 200 in Pembroke, but is currently implementing health precautions to make the mortgage experience as safe as possible for customers and employees. Safety measures include: masks required, office is practicing social distancing, hand sanitizer is available, handshakes discouraged, digital mortgage applications encouraged, deep cleaning of office on a regular basis, and limiting the number of people inside the office at one time. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely. The office is also closely monitoring the health and safety landscape and will adjust safety measures as necessary.

Bob Case, Chris Sumner and Mike Guimares will serve as mortgage loan originators for the office. With a combination of over 50 years of mortgage experience, these mortgage experts take great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Northeast can be reached at 781-281-9000.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Northeast:

Motto Mortgage Northeast (NMLS # 1976772) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Massachusetts, located at 31 Schoosett Street, Suite 200, Pembroke MA 02359. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/northeast-pembroke or call 781-281-9000.

Bob Case NMLS: 6495

Chris Sumner NMLS: 704451

Mike Guimares NMLS: 1950636

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

