First National Bankers Bank named One of the Best Banks to Work For in 2019 by American Banker

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year's program are available at American Banker and in the September issue of American Banker Magazine.

"One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth," said Rob Blackwell, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies' workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

"We recently formalized a set of core values of which diversity is one of the named core values and we want diversity of gender, race, thoughts, ideas, backgrounds and experiences, which we believe will collectively maximize our potential," said Joseph Quinlan, III, First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. President and CEO.

First National Bankers Bank, a subsidiary of First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc., is a banker's bank serving the correspondent banking needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock Arkansas, Lake Mary, Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Memphis, Tennessee and a total of 165 employees. For more information related to First National Bankers Bank, visit www.bankers-bank.com.

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

