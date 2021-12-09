First National Realty Partners Acquires Premier Canton, a 164,781 SF Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Canton, MI.

"We are very excited to acquire Premier Canton", said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "Not only is the center anchored by a high-performing Kroger Supermarket, but it also features a, 18,000 square foot junior box vacancy which provides the potential for significant upside in the deal." The center also features a 50,000 square foot Dick's Sporting Goods and an impressive lineup of other internet-resistant, daily needs tenants.

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

