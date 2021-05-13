First National Realty Partners Acquires the 166,634 SF Tops-Anchored Center in New York

"Tops Plaza is a prime example of a market dominant center", said Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions at FNRP. "Tops performs exceptionally well here and is complemented by a variety of other marquee tenants such as TJ Maxx, Five Below, and Shoe Department."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional-quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information

Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions

[email protected]

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

732-696-1201

https://fnrpusa.com/property/tops/

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

Related Links

https://www.fnrpusa.com/

