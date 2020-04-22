First National Realty Partners Completes Acquisition of The Coastal Building

RED BANK, N.J., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FIRST NATIONAL REALTY PARTNERS, a leading institutional real estate investment firm, announced the acquisition of The Coastal Building, a Class A, 29,178 square foot trophy office building located directly on the prestigious Navesink River in fast growing Red Bank, NJ. The property was acquired in an off market transaction and adds another high quality asset to the firm's growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

The Coastal Building

The Coastal Building is a hallmark office property in the hip, and up-and-coming Jersey Shore town. It boasts a world class tenant roster and captivating, sprawling views of the Navesink River. Tenants enjoy ample parking, which is highly coveted in Red Bank. First National plans to improve the property with targeted upgrades focused on green initiatives and technology.

Andrew DeNardo, a principal of First National said, "The Coastal building is truly a one of a kind asset. The views the building offers the tenants at the property are remarkable. We look forward to working with the tenants at the property to ensure their continued success. The team here at First National is excited to be a part of the Red Bank community. We look forward to working with all local stakeholders and ensuring a successful project for everyone involved."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as investor, developer and asset manager of commercial investment properties. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for investors.

Contact Information

Gina Jehn

[email protected]

Investor Relations

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07747

800-605-4966

www.fnrpusa.com/the-coastal-building

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

