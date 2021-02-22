First National Realty Partners Completes the Acquisition of a Single Tenant, Free Standing Pick 'N Save Grocery Store in Sun Prairie, WI.

Christopher Palermo, Co-Founder and Managing Principal at First National Realty Partners said, "We are very excited to be adding this phenomenal property to our growing portfolio. Pick 'N Save is a staple in the Wisconsin area and we are looking forward to the property's success."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

