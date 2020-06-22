First National Realty Partners Expands Accounting Team

RED BANK, N.J., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners, a leading private equity real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Lily Choy has joined the team as Head of Property Accounting.

As Head of Property Accounting, Lily will be responsible for overseeing the accounting for the firm's quickly growing commercial real estate portfolio. Lily comes to FNRP with over 25 years of experience in corporate finance with a focus on real estate. In her tenure, she has managed financial operations for Real Estate Portfolios with several million square feet. She attended Pace University and holds two Master of Business Administration degrees in International Business and Finance. Lily currently resides in Edison, New Jersey.

Adam Rosenzweig, Chief Operating Officer at First National was quoted saying, "We are excited for Lily to join our team, where she will assume the managerial responsibilities of our existing accounting department while overseeing the day to day accounting functions of the portfolio. Lily's track record and cumulative experience will accelerate the evolution of our operating systems into an institutional quality platform."

About First National Real Estate Partners:

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as investor, developer and asset manager of commercial investment properties. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for investors.

