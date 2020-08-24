First National Realty Partners Hires Director Of Acquisitions

RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners, a leading private equity real estate firm, is pleased to announce that Matt Annibale has joined the team as Director of Acquisitions.

In his previous position at ShopOne Centers, Mr. Annibale was responsible for overseeing acquisitions and dispositions of the entire portfolio. He is well versed in generating, maintaining and evaluating the pipeline of deal flow as well as leading the underwriting and due diligence process for prospective acquisitions. At FNRP, Mr. Annibale will focus on sourcing new deals and maintaining deal flow.

Mr. Annibale commented, "I am excited to join First National Realty Partners and have the opportunity to join an active, fast-paced and growing company. I look forward to leveraging my network to help source new deals as we look to grow the portfolio and expand into new markets."

Mr. Annibale is a graduate of Lehigh University, where he played on the Men's Ice Hockey team and received a BS in Integrated Business & Engineering (concentrations in Real Estate Finance and Civil Engineering). He is a Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) and a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) NextGen Committee.

Adam Rosenzweig, Chief Operating Officer at First National remarked, "We couldn't be more pleased about Matt joining our team. He has a strong background and is joining FNRP during an exciting period of rapid growth. We're looking forward to building the portfolio further with Matt on board."

About First National Real Estate Partners:

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate assets throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as investor, developer and asset manager of commercial investment properties. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments, resulting in substantial returns for investors.

