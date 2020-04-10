First Nationwide Virus Surveillance Of Nursing Facilities

BALTIMORE, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the leading healthcare Interventional Analytics company, today announces a new service that can provide Infectious Disease Surveillance of nursing facilities for government and industry clients. Real Time's service has built-in links to extract data directly from electronic health records (EHR's) currently in use by over 95% of US nursing facilities.

Real Time's service identifies infectious disease warning signs including increased temperature, high respiratory rate, cough and shortness of breath. Ensuring individual patient data is protected, the company provides "facility-level" data to government and industry clients to detect potential outbreaks in their nursing facility communities.

"This is the industry's first surveillance program that can analyze data and can reach virtually every nursing facility in real-time," says Dr. Scott Rifkin, Executive Chairman of Real Time. "This information identifies the hotspots of potential infectious outbreaks several days before they would normally be seen. We are currently in discussions with government and health industry organizations. We will announce our first government contract within days."

About Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time was founded in 2014 and serves over 1000 nursing centers and many hospitals in 42 states. The Company is the first to use real-time data, not older data from CMS to provide "Interventional Analytics" for nursing facilities using a universal data-querying platform. Visit Real Time Medical Systems website: https://realtimemed.com/

Press Contact

Keri DeSalvo

Marketing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Time Medical Systems

Related Links

https://realtimemed.com

