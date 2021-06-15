First New Sally's Apizza Location to Open in Stamford Connecticut This Summer

Sally's Apizza, a New Haven landmark, is opening the first of its new locations in Stamford Connecticut this summer. Tweet this

Long time Sally's afficionados can rest assured that the pizza in Stamford will be the same as it is in New Haven. A dedicated team has spent years ensuring the ability to produce the authentic Sally's product in new locations. A major part of this was engineering and building custom pizza ovens that are brick-for-brick identical to the historic coal-fired 'magic oven' at Wooster Street in New Haven. Another essential factor is keeping the authentic original recipe.

"Sally's is committed to using the same ingredients, recipes and techniques that my father developed in New Haven decades ago" said Bob Consiglio, who plans on helping Sally's provision for the new locations. His brother Rick Consiglio added "I am happy to see my father's legacy carrying on and being made available to more people. I plan on making the rounds at the new locations, with an eye toward seeing the same quality product coming out of these incredible ovens."

Krystina Nataloni, Sally's Brand and Marketing Director said, "In designing the new Sally's, we took inspiration from Sal Consiglio's drive and passion for creating a product that makes people light up inside. The amount of innovation and customer-centric thinking that went into this new restaurant has made it a game-changer and we believe it will raise the bar in the craft casual category."

About Sally's Apizza

Founded by Salvatore "Sally" Consiglio in 1938, Sally's Apizza crafts authentic coal-fired New Haven apizza using traditional recipes and techniques.

