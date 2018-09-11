First New York Lawsuit Filed For Scooter Injury

Mr. Medina was riding his Immotor GO electric scooter in a neighborhood on a clear afternoon when his brakes suddenly and without warning engaged, causing Medina to be sent flying over the handle bars and onto the pavement. As a result of the accident, Medina was knocked unconscious and sustained a concussion, fractured left hand, facial lacerations, jaw dislocation, left shoulder laceration, and knee lacerations.

The lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York brings claims against Immotor LLC, the manufacture of the scooter, for negligence, defective design and failure to warn of a substantial dangers of the scooter.

Hilliard states, "Injuries are part of the electric scooter story that hasn't been told. With no training, any person of any age can jump on a scooter and ride down a sidewalk or city street. There is no way for the rider to appreciate the danger to themselves or others if they suddenly have to weave or stop. Plus, there are no helmet requirements. These are potential death-peds, masquerading as a harmless and easy transportation option."

"If you lose control and get ejected into the air at 15 miles per hour and land on your head in the street, that's enough force to kill you — and almost nobody on these scooters is wearing a helmet."

