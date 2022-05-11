FIRST NFT TAKEDOWN SOLUTION FOR IP RIGHTS HOLDERS LAUNCHED BY TECH STARTUP, COUNTERFIND

New Counterfeit NFT Takedown Service Tweet this

"CounterFind is leading the path towards creating a safer, more reliable space for creators and consumers to buy authentic NFTs," CounterFind Founder Darren Woodson says. "As a former professional athlete, I know first-hand how important it is to protect your brand in every aspect."

CounterFind's "Token Takedown" solution has already helped remove more than 500 NFTs valued at over $400 million. Some of the world's most recognizable brands in the entertainment, music, and sports industries, including the University of Southern California, are already using their technology.

While many would consider NFTs to be a relatively new and emerging technology, trademark, copyright, and right of publicity law still applies to all items that are listed for sale. "As the global representative of the estates of Albert Einstein and Steve McQueen, we're tasked with enforcing IP rights for our clients on all mediums," Liz Van Denburg Cohen, Director of Merchandise Licensing at BEN Group says. "CounterFind's solution allows us to consolidate all infringements across every major NFT marketplace for seamless review and removal of fakes. What would have taken us weeks to review and report, we can now do in seconds."

CounterFind's "Token Takedown" solution is now available for subscription. For more information visit www.counterfind.com

About CounterFind

CounterFind is the leading brand protection software for finding and removing all counterfeit online. From merchandise to NFTs, CounterFind's proprietary software allows the biggest brands across sports, music, entertainment and consumer products to remove infringements in real time.

SOURCE CounterFind, Inc.