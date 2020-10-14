First-Of-Its-Kind Addiction Treatment Approach Launches in Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative new Behavioral Wellness Center in Maryland Heights, Missouri is the latest in Sana Lake's recovery for life approach to substance use disorder and mental wellness, with personalized treatment plans and supports for families and individuals trying to make the shift into healthier lifestyles.

The center is first of its kind in North America, where multiple services within one building focus on providing and expanding access to a full continuum of services that contribute to a well-rounded, broader recovery focus than traditional addiction treatment. The innovative Urgent Access Center offers immediate assistance and intervention toward a substance-free, healthy life. Recovery Supportive Housing supports smooth transitions from residential treatment back into the community. The Recovery Connection Center, affectionately known as The Hub, maintains a solid support system to those already in recovery.

"Sana Lake was founded in 2019 on the concept of improving outcomes, and prioritizing outcomes over income. With national rates of return to drug use as high as 90%, it is safe to say that substance use disorder treatment in America isn't working," says Paul Melnuk, Co-founder of Sana Lake Recovery. "Addiction is a chronic disease, but the industry has been mostly offering an acute-care model with a 'treatment for 30 days or so and you're done' attitude that just hasn't worked."

An individualized, recovery-first, long-term approach focuses on providing whole-person, wellness-based plans from the first steps into treatment through a lifetime of recovery.

Enter Sana Lake's recovery-oriented system of care (ROSC). This growing philosophy in the treatment realm focuses more on a continuum of support for those with substance use challenges, rather than a one-size-fits-all, short-term approach. The ROSC approach aims to reduce overall recidivism rates while increasing engagement in healthier recovery lifestyles.

The Urgent Access Center is fully managed by a staff of doctors, psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and licensed therapists specializing in substance use disorder treatment and mental health disorders. The facility provides immediate access to services like psychiatric care, medication management, crisis intervention, peer recovery support, recovery coaching, community support, therapy, and medically-assisted treatment.

Recovery Supportive Housing offers short- or long-term residence in a recovery-immersed atmosphere where their members can start to, or continue to, rebuild their lives with the support of all Sana Lake's services for long-term engagement and better recovery outcomes.

The Community Connection Center, or The Hub, is a spacious community center offering a place for safe and fun community-based fellowship. The Hub is equipped with a community lounge, recreational activities, a full coffee bar, meditation and step work areas, and space for local community meetings on all pathways to recovery.

The addition of this new Behavioral Wellness Center augments Sana Lake's world-class addiction recovery facility as well as its model of treatment. Sana Lake Recovery's detox and residential facility is located on a 55-acre lake-front campus in Dittmer, Missouri, another key component of Melnuk's recovery for life philosophy.

If you or a loved one is seeking an outcome-based recovery program, contact Sana Lake Recovery at [email protected] or (314) 476-9743.

SOURCE Sana Lake Recovery

