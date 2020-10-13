First-Of-Its-Kind App Aims To Help Those With Eczema Better Manage Condition

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Eczema Association (NEA) today launched EczemaWise, a revolutionary app to help people living with eczema manage their condition and log information that could lead to more effective treatment. More than 31 million Americans have eczema, the umbrella term for a group of non-contagious, inflammatory skin conditions marked by an itchy, rash-like appearance. Tracking and recording eczema symptoms and possible triggers is a key to better managing the condition, experts say.

"One of the most challenging aspects of eczema can be its unpredictability and we've heard the need in our community for an effective tool to stay on top of it," said Julie Block, president and CEO of NEA. "EczemaWise enables patients and caregivers to easily track what's important, including triggers and symptoms in one place and make sense of it."

EczemaWise helps users record nine different disease and care factors including itch intensity, skin symptoms and skin pain, stress, sleep, weather, triggers, diet and treatment; document and prepare for upcoming doctors' appointments; and identify trends and patterns in their eczema experience so they and their doctor can better determine the most effective treatments for them. The app's release coincides with October's Eczema Awareness Month, which is focused on education, or getting "eczema wise."

"EczemaWise was created with the help of physicians, patients and caregivers, using validated patient-reported measures," said Wendy Smith Begolka, vice president of scientific and clinical affairs at NEA. "In order to help clinicians and patients make informed decisions about treatments, EczemaWise has been grounded in the latest science. The app is easy to use and the information it provides can help people feel more connected to their health and well-being."

NEA is holding two challenges this fall to celebrate the app's launch. Individuals who download EczemaWise and set up a profile before 11:59 pm PT on October 31, 2020, will be entered to win one of 25 swag bags featuring eczema care products from Aizome, Burt's Bees, Cerave, Gladskin, La Roche-Posay, and Water Wipes.

A second challenge runs for eight weeks starting November 1, 2020. App users who track any piece of data at least three times each week will be entered into a drawing of 25 swag bags.

EczemaWise is free and available for Android and iOS and as a web app. For more information, visit EczemaWise.org.

About the National Eczema Association

The National Eczema Association is the voice, the resource and the hub for the more than 31 million Americans and their families who are living with eczema. NEA is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to improve the health and quality of life for individuals with eczema through research, support and education. This means that day in and day out, NEA provides people with eczema the information they need to best manage their condition, while fast-tracking research towards better treatments and a cure. Visit nationaleczema.org for more information.

SOURCE National Eczema Association

