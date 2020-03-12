First-of-its-kind, concierge-style menopause clinic to open in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True™ Women's Health, a midlife, menopause and sexual health wellness clinic, is set to open in Grand Rapids in May and is currently accepting patients to its limited availability, retainer-based model of care. The clinic—located at 2144 East Paris Ave.—seeks to provide personalized, one-on-one care for women who are suffering unnecessarily through menopause and midlife.

True Women's Health will host its official grand opening on May 21, but new patients can sign up in advance at www.truewomenshealth.com/new-patients/.

True Women's Health was founded by OB/GYN and North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Certified Menopause Practitioner, Dr. Diana Bitner, MD. Dr. Bitner has more than a quarter-century of experience and she has served thousands of women across West Michigan during that span. She is a nationally recognized physician and speaker, and was named Menopause Practitioner of the Year in 2015 by NAMS. Dr. Bitner is an authored expert on the subject of menopause, with her book, I Want to Age Like That! Healthy Aging through Midlife and Menopause.

"I've walked side-by-side to help many women navigate the next phase of their lives," Dr. Bitner said. "Our mission is to ease suffering and confusion by empowering women to live their healthiest, most productive lives while ensuring they have the proper resources during menopause. It can be a mysterious time, and every woman's journey is unique. Our approach is in concert with the individual's primary care physician, to allow a unique depth of understanding and experience that provides what we believe is the best midlife experience a woman can have."

"Our services are not meant to replace the primary care relationship, but rather augment it in order to meet women precisely where they are in their menopause journey to offer more specialized therapy and one-on-one care."

Unlike traditional medicine, True Women's Health patients opt into one of two prepaid annual plans based on varying levels of member engagement. In exchange, Dr. Bitner provides an enhanced level of highly specialized care with a concierge model that limits patient loads to ensure Dr. Bitner and her staff can provide the kind of one-on-one availability that results in better patient outcomes. In many cases, services provided may be reimbursed by insurance providers, the practice said.

"Dr. Bitner asked me two questions that changed my life, including what I want for my future health and how I'm going to get there," said Madonna Kramer, former patient. "We then set a path together. She empowered me to be my healthiest self. I'm so thankful for the tools she developed, like SEEDS and W*A*I*Pointes, that have guided me through my menopause journey."

Dr. Bitner founded True Women's Health along with Allyn Lebster and Mark Guzicki. Lebster, a health care executive with more than 20 years of experience, serves as chief executive officer. Guzicki is its chief business officer and has more than 25 years of experience in health care leadership positions.

"We want to educate women and provide a home where they feel comfortable opening up to a doctor in a more relaxed, focused environment," Dr. Bitner said. "Each patient will leave with an individualized wellness plan personalized to help them achieve their goals throughout their midlife journey."

For more information on becoming a patient, visit www.truewomenshealth.com to register today.

About True Women's Health

True Women's Health provides world-class personalized health care for women. It aims to educate women at every age about what their bodies will experience in menopause and midlife. The heart of True Women's Health is to provide wrap-around care during a difficult, confusing time. During a period where women feel alone, it is there to help patients feel connected to their bodies, their next phase in life and their doctor. True Women's Health is a practice dedicated to innovative women's health care that is focused on wellness and prevention using personalized goal-setting and individualized health planning.

