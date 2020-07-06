First-of-its-Kind Dashboard Highlights Benefits of Federal Highway Investment in Colorado

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado leveraged $135.7 million in federal funds to advance $1,260.5 million in highway improvements during fiscal year (FY) 2018, according to an interactive tool that for the first time provides the public and elected officials a clear look at how and where the state invests its transportation tax dollars.

Obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) "Highway Dashboard: A 50-State Guide to the Benefits of Federal Investment" displays information on more than 191 Colorado projects that moved forward in FY 2018. Based on Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) data, the dashboard provides the same information for all states.

The top five projects receiving federal funding in the state during 2018 included:

BOULDER COUNTY -PARTAIL RECONSTRUCTION

-PARTAIL RECONSTRUCTION US 34 BIG THOMPSON CANYON-ROADWAY/RIVER RECONSTRUCTION

SH-7 SOUTH OF ESTES PARK -RESURFACING AND ROADSIDE IMPROVEMENTS

-RESURFACING AND ROADSIDE IMPROVEMENTS SH 144 E AND W OF GOODRICH-PERMANENT FLOOD REPAIRS

FEDERAL BLVD: 6TH TO HOWARD -RECONSTRUCT AND WIDEN FEDERAL BOULEVARD

"This dashboard helps shift the conversation from how much each state gets to specific outcomes and benefits," ARTBA President Dave Bauer says. "Such transparency and accountability will help residents better understand the value they are getting from infrastructure investments."

The current federal FAST Act surface transportation law expires September 30. As Congress continues working on a new long-term bill, the dashboard will help members of Congress and their staffs to learn more about projects and how federal funds are being utilized in their respective states, ARTBA says.

In FY 2018, 73 percent of projects costs were for added capacity, according to the ARTBA analysis. Reconstruction or repair work on existing highways (20 percent of funds), planning, design and construction engineering (3 percent) and right of way purchases (1 percent), are among 12 ways the state spent its transportation dollars.

Compiled by ARTBA Chief Economist Dr. Alison Premo Black, the ARTBA Highway Dashboard features the top projects dating back to 1950. This data is submitted by states as part of FHWA's Fiscal Management Information System (FMIS).

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) brings together all facets of the transportation construction industry to responsibly advocate for infrastructure investment and policy that meet the nation's need for safe and efficient travel. ARTBA also offers value-added programs and services providing its members with a competitive edge.

