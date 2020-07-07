First-of-its-Kind Dashboard Highlights Benefits of Federal Highway Investment in Indiana

WASHINGTON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana leveraged more than $1 billion in federal funds to advance over $1.9 billion in highway improvements during fiscal year (FY) 2018, according to an interactive tool that for the first time provides the public and elected officials a clear look at how and where the state invests its transportation tax dollars.

Obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's (ARTBA) "Highway Dashboard: A 50-State Guide to the Benefits of Federal Investment" displays information on more than 2,135 Indiana projects that moved forward in FY 2018. Based on Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) data, the dashboard provides the same information for all states.

The top three projects receiving federal funding in the state during 2018 included:

PR69, New Road Construction, From S of Bloomington via SR37 corridor to SR39, Monroe County , PLC-37991

via SR37 corridor to SR39, , PLC-37991 I65, Added Travel Lanes, From US 50 to SR 58, Bartholomew County , SR-28940

, SR-28940 I69, Added Travel Lanes, From 0.8 miles N of SR 38 to 0.5 miles N of SR 9/SR 109, Madison County , R-39093

"This dashboard focuses on specific state-level outcomes and benefits," ARTBA President Dave Bauer says. "Such transparency and accountability will help residents better understand the value they are getting from infrastructure investments."

The current federal FAST Act surface transportation law expires September 30. As Congress continues working on a new long-term bill, the dashboard will help members of Congress and their staffs to learn more about projects and how federal funds are being utilized in their respective states, ARTBA says.

"The dashboard spotlights the important role the federal highway program plays in our state," says Richard Hedgecock, President, Indiana Constructors, Inc. "Passage of a long-term bill by Congress with increased investment is the right medicine to significantly boost our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

In FY 2018, 44 percent of projects costs were for reconstruction or repair work on existing highways, according to the ARTBA analysis. Planning, design and construction engineering (18 percent of funds), new construction (15 percent) and added capacity (12 percent), are among 12 ways the state spent its transportation dollars.

Compiled by ARTBA Chief Economist Dr. Alison Premo Black, the ARTBA Highway Dashboard features the top projects dating back to 1950. This data is submitted by states as part of FHWA's Fiscal Management Information System (FMIS).

Indiana Constructors, Inc. is the voice of the highway, heavy and utility construction industry in Indiana.

The American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) brings together all facets of the transportation construction industry to responsibly advocate for infrastructure investment and policy that meet the nation's need for safe and efficient travel. ARTBA also offers value-added programs and services providing its members with a competitive edge.

Learn more: artbahighwaydashboard.org.

SOURCE American Road & Transportation Builders Association

Related Links

https://www.artba.org

