First of Its Kind Jet to Shuttle Travelers Between the Beltway and the Big Apple
13 daily flights between Washington's Reagan National and Newark Liberty mostly aboard the world's only two-cabin 50-seat regional aircraft - the Bombardier CRJ-550 starting March 29
New jet offers first class seating, Wi-Fi, more leg room and enough space for every customer's roller bag
Jan 17, 2020, 00:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced a new hourly shuttle service between Washington's Reagan National Airport and New York/Newark Liberty International Airport. United will operate the world's only two-cabin 50-seat regional aircraft – the Bombardier CRJ-550 on most flights. The CRJ-550 is designed for business and leisure travelers who want true-first-class seating, Wi-Fi, more leg room and enough space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.
With this new shuttle service, United will now offer more travel opportunities between these two cities than any other airline in the world. Tickets for the 13 daily flights between New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. will be available for purchase beginning January 18 and service starts on March 29.
"Our customers who regularly travel between Washington, D.C. and New York – one of the busiest routes in the country – have told us they value convenient flights and a comfortable ride above all else," said Sarah Murphy, United's senior vice president of United Express. "With our new shuttle service aboard the one-of-a-kind CRJ-550, United Airlines is the only carrier to deliver both."
The CRJ-550 is a first-of-its-kind jet boasting a wide variety of premium amenities, including:
- 10 seats in United First, 20 seats in Economy Plus, and 20 Economy seats
- Space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.
- A self-serve refreshment center for United First customers featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages.
- More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline.
- The ability to stay connected while in flight with United Wi-Fi.
United's daily shuttle service between New York/Newark-and D.C. starts March 29, 2020
|
Depart DCA
|
Arrive EWR
|
Aircraft
|
6:00 a.m.
7:00 a.m.
8:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m.
10:00 a.m.
11:00 a.m.
12:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m.
3:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m.
5:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m.
|
7:18 a.m.
8:21 a.m.
9:21 a.m.
10:21 a.m.
11:30 a.m.
12:21 p.m.
1:21 p.m.
2:21 p.m.
3:21 p.m.
4:21 p.m.
5:42 p.m.
6:42 p.m.
8:28 p.m.
|
E-175
CRJ-550
E-175
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
E-175
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
|
Depart EWR
|
Arrive DCA
|
Aircraft
|
6:00 a.m.
7:00 a.m.
8:00 a.m.
9:00 a.m.
11:00 a.m.
12:00 p.m.
1:00 p.m.
2:00 p.m.
3:00 p.m.
4:00 p.m.
5:00 p.m.
6:00 p.m.
8:00 p.m.
|
7:21 a.m.
8:22 a.m.
9:21 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
12:14 p.m.
1:19 p.m.
2:14 p.m.
3:21 p.m.
4:21 p.m.
5:21 p.m.
6:25 p.m.
8:25 p.m.
9:25 p.m.
|
E-175
CRJ-550
E-175
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
E-175
CRJ-550
CRJ-550
|
Flight times subject to change.
Every customer. Every flight. Every day.
United continues to strengthen its commitment to its customers, looking at every aspect of its business to ensure that the carrier keeps customers' best interests at the heart of its service. In addition to today's announcement, United recently:
- Announced that MileagePlus award miles will never expire
- Committed $40 million toward a new investment initiative focused on accelerating the development of sustainable aviation fuels and other decarbonization technologies
- Established Miles on a Mission, a first-of-its-kind crowdsourcing platform which gives customers a simple way to donate miles to non-profit organizations and charities in need of air travel
- Launched ConnectionSaver, a digital tool dedicated to improving the experience for customers with connecting flights
- Instituted PlusPoints, new upgrade benefits for MileagePlus Premier members
- Gave Economy customers a choice of complimentary snacks on domestic flights
- Made DIRECTV free for every customer on more than 200 aircraft
About United
United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." We are more focused than ever on our commitment to customers through a series of innovations and improvements designed to help build a great experience: Every customer. Every flight. Every day. Together, United and United Express operate approximately 4,900 flights a day to 362 airports across six continents. In 2019, United and United Express operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 791 mainline aircraft and the airline's United Express partners operate 581 regional aircraft. United is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 195 countries via 26 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".
