First-of-its-kind study reveals genetic traits determining coat colors and physical appearance in over 200 dog breeds

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisdom Health - the world's leader in pet genetics and researchers at Purdue University today announced the most comprehensive study of dog coat color and physical trait genes ever conducted is published in PLOS ONE. The study "True Colors: commercially-acquired morphological genotypes reveal hidden allele variation among dog breeds, informing both trait ancestry and breed potential" found that many dog breeds carry gene variants for unexpected physical traits such as coat colors, which could randomly appear in future generations.

Thanks to the increasing popularity of at-home pet genetic testing, researchers utilized Wisdom Health's extensive database to provide insight into the physical trait variation of nearly 12,000 purebred dogs from 212 breeds, along with four wild canine species.

"As our study demonstrates, purebred dogs have so much more than meets the eye - literally. The information provided by a WISDOM PANEL dog DNA test can help us better understand the hidden elements of dog genetics," said Dr. Angela Hughes DVM PhD, veterinarian and canine genetics expert at Wisdom Health. "While our study focused primarily on purebred populations, these hidden traits can also have ramifications for mixed breed dogs. When unexpected or hidden traits are passed to mixed breed dogs from their purebred ancestors, it further complicates the already difficult task of visual breed identification making DNA tests the only reliable method of determining breed ancestry."



The study also found that the frequency of hidden gene variants in purebred dogs could provide information about the history and relatedness of certain seemingly disparate breeds - such as the Australian Shepherd and the Airedale Terrier.

"We used previously-identified genetic links between breeds to map a potential route of gene variant dispersal, such as the tailless gene variant that exists in both the Australian Shepherd and Airedale Terrier," said Dr. Kari Ekenstedt DVM PhD, assistant professor and dog genetics researcher at Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine. "Through genetic relationship analysis of purebred populations, we can examine the distribution of specific coat color and trait variations and help estimate a time frame for when these variations first came about. For instance, the presence of a particular allele in a wide variety of dog breeds suggests that the variant existed within domestic dogs well before pure breed development roughly 200 years ago."



Most important for future research, the study provides a baseline of trait frequency data for a given population of purebred dogs. Based on these findings, breeders can utilize DNA panel testing to identify their desired traits and avoid expression of undesirable traits in future litters.

"In many cases, the frequency of undesirable trait variants within a breed is very low. But the genetic potential to produce those traits exists, and knowing this potential can help breeders and breed organizations make informed decisions going forward," said Dr. Dayna Dreger PhD, the lead author on the PLOS ONE publication.



Wisdom Health has also simultaneously crossed another major milestone within the pet genetics industry: as of today, more than 1.5 million dogs worldwide have been tested with the WISDOM PANEL test.



"This study reveals the power of genetic testing to uncover the hidden stories of breed relationships and trait distribution across the globe," said Dr. Becca Chodroff Foran PhD, Research & Development Director at Wisdom Health. "With 1.5 million dogs tested with WISDOM PANEL and counting, our research program continues to invest in the development and discovery of actionable genetic insights to better understand and care for our beloved pets."

About the Study

The study examined WISDOM PANEL test data from nearly 12,000 dogs, representing 212 breeds and four wild canine species.

All dogs in the study were evaluated at genes associated with seven coat color traits, including ASIP and MC1R , and five physical characteristics including natural taillessness and hair length.

and , and five physical characteristics including natural taillessness and hair length. A sub-set of 30 breeds was then divided into breed-specific subpopulations based on factors such as country of origin, body size and coat variation. Significant differences were found in 26 of the 30 breeds for at least one of the tested genes, demonstrating biases in the populations due to geographic separation or breeding practices followed among certain dog breed sub-groups.

Standard breed descriptions from major American and international registries were used to determine colors and tail lengths (e.g. genetic bobtail) accepted within each breed. Gene variants that could produce traits different from the breed descriptions were observed in 143 breeds.

The presence of rare genetic variants within breeds, such as those for the recessive black coloration and natural bobtail, was combined with previously published inter-breed relationship studies to suggest likely pathways by which these variants may have spread throughout the various dog breeds.

