First-of-its-Kind Virtual Ad Agency that Automates Local Advertising for Retail is Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing, Most Exciting Startups in San Diego

Targetable is the world's first virtual ad agency for retail. The platform creates, publishes, and measures ads that are formatted for Facebook and Instagram for a fraction of the time and costs of other solutions. We use a blend of proprietary, public & customer provided data to make ads uniquely relevant and effective. Targetable has virtualized all of the operations of a digital ad agency into one simple, easy-to-use, SaaS platform, designed exclusively for retail clients.

"We have always been proud to refer to our company as a San Diego startup", said Targetable Chief Product Officer, Co-founder, and life long San Diegan Trent Dethloff. "We strongly feel San Diego is one of the most active and thriving startup communities in the United States today."

Targetable launched in November of last year and since then has been on an enviable trajectory. Targetable's intuitive UI turns a set of cumbersome tasks requiring complex expertise into a simple and swift process. Ads are generated by the system automatically and presented to the customer for editing, approval, and feedback. The system creates both the ad itself as well as the media strategy detailing who to target, when to run ads, and how much to spend.

Cool Companies is an annual capital program designed to match San Diego's best technology and life sciences startups ready to raise Series A — with quality venture capital. The program regularly attracts over 200 VCs to the region annually. Since 2016, Cool Companies have raised over $400M, in just Series A institutional funding.

For more information contact Vlad Edelman [email protected]

SOURCE Targetable

Related Links

https://www.targetable.com/

