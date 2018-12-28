First Patient Treated With RayStation at India's First Proton Center

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Hospitals, one of Asia's foremost integrated healthcare providers, selected RayStation in early January 2018 for proton therapy at the Apollo Proton Therapy Centre. The center was recently opened, and the first patient has just been successfully treated. RaySearch has a world-leading position in proton therapy treatment planning and RayStation was chosen for its comprehensive functionality and support for all major treatment delivery systems. The agreement includes modules for deformable registration, dose tracking, adaptive therapy and multi-criteria optimization.

Dr. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, says: "Our resolute commitment has been to make cancer conquerable and Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in India, equipped with South East Asia's very first proton therapy treatment system, reaffirms our promise to patients. With a 25-year legacy in advanced cancer care and having been honored with trust from millions of patients, Apollo Hospitals is now set to create a new dawn in the management of cancer. The high-quality user experience and cutting edge features of RayStation made it an obvious choice for Apollo Proton Cancer Centre."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "I'm excited to hear about the first patient treatment at Apollo Proton Therapy Centre in Chennai. We were chosen by Apollo Hospitals not only thanks to RayStation's outstanding features and support for proton therapy, but also because we share the vision of having a single treatment planning system for all treatment techniques. I look forward to see how Apollo Proton Therapy Centre will continue advancing proton therapy from its already leading position in India."

About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals is widely recognized as a pioneer of private healthcare in India and established the country's first corporate hospital in 1983. Today, it is one of Asia's foremost integrated healthcare services providers, operating 64 hospitals as well as pharmacies, primary care and diagnostic clinics.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

More information about RaySearch is available at www.raysearchlabs.com

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Löf, President and CEO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46(0)8-510-530-00

johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Peter Thysell, CFO

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46(0)70-661-05-59

peter.thysell@raysearchlabs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/first-patient-treated-with-raystation-at-india-s-first-proton-center,c2733276

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/2733276/986396.pdf PDF http://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/apollo-pr-1200x620px,c2570561 Apollo PR 1200x620px

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

Related Links

http://www.raysearchlabs.com

