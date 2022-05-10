First PCI Express® 5.0 OCP NIC 3.0 Interposer

The OCP NIC 3.0 specification defines a community driven open standard for network adapters designed to rapidly increase the pace of innovation in data center networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. The specification utilizes the SFF-TA-1002 connector and enables any OCP NIC 3.0 card from any vendor to work in any OCP NIC 3.0 server. Now, design and test engineers can test, identify issues, and optimize OCP form factor network cards using the Teledyne LeCroy PCIe 5.0 OCP NIC 3.0 interposer in combination with one of the Summit PCIe 5.0 protocol analyzers. The interposer supports data rates of 2.5 GT/s, 5.0 GT/s, 8.0 GT/s, 16.0 GT/s, 32GT/s and supports link widths up to x16 using standard or multiPort configurations.

About CrossSync PHY

A CrossSync PHY-capable interposer probes a live PCI Express link for simultaneous capture of both oscilloscope and protocol analyzer traces, providing insight into protocol-directed electrical behaviors to design and validation engineers. The CrossSync PHY software option for Teledyne LeCroy LabMaster™ and WaveMaster® oscilloscopes enables the oscilloscope's MAUI® user interface to be viewed directly alongside the industry-standard Teledyne LeCroy CATC® protocol trace. The combination of the interposer and the software option permits the oscilloscope and protocol analyzer traces to be viewed, navigated, and analyzed in a time-correlated way unique to Teledyne LeCroy.

Availability

The PCIe 5.0 OCP NIC 3.0 interposer, which can be optionally upgraded with CrossSync PHY support, has been added to the Teledyne LeCroy PCI Express test solutions product line with the product code of PE260UIA-X.

The CrossSync PHY software option is supported with LeCroy LabMaster or WaveMaster oscilloscopes.

All products are available for immediate order. For more information on PCIe 5.0 OCP NIC 3.0 interposer, please contact Teledyne LeCroy at +1 (800) 909-7211 or visit our Interposers and Probes landing page. For more information on CrossSync PHY support, visit: http://teledynelecroy.com/cross-sync-phy.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com.

