First Port City Bank Hires USDA Industry Veteran Richard Duncan in the Bank's SBA/USDA Lending Division

Duncan has over 15 years of experience in the Financial Industry with the past 10 years dedicated to USDA Financing and Business Development in rural America. Rich's dedication and desire to assist businesses in rural America provides your business the expertise in navigating the challenges of operating and acquiring funds in rural communities. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from Flagler College. Rich served for 8 years in the United States Marine Corps before entering the Financial Industry. Rich's vast experience makes him the perfect partner to assist with your USDA financing needs.

"We welcome Rich to our team and look forward to his contribution in helping expand our capabilities in USDA lending," said John McClure, senior vice president and managing director of First Port City Bank's SBA/USDA lending division. "Rich's targeted expertise will be an asset to our SBA division as we continue to grow our government guaranteed platform across our geographical footprint."

