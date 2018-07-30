First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale Announces 2018-2019 Concert Series Lineup

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Join First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale on October 21, 2018 for the 2018-2019 Concert Series kick-off! The 2018-2019 Concert Series will take you on a tour of the musical world with a stellar lineup of eight concerts featuring a variety of musical genres and guests. The concerts will be held in the Church's Sanctuary, 401 SE 15th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

"This season you are sure to find music that inspires you," said Robin L. McEachern, Minister of Music at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. "We are excited to have such talented groups of singers and musicians performing this us this year, and we are eager to share their music with our community."

The concert series will begin Sunday, October 21, 2018 at 7 p.m. with the Miami World Percussion Orchestra "The Music of Brad Waston." Under the direction of Brad Watson, the program features beautiful melodies and exciting rhythms from various regions and countries including the Caribbean, China, Brazil, Mexico, Cuba, Africa and others. The variety of the instruments and music program will be enjoyable for music lovers of all ages!

Besides the Annual Kirk Singer's Musical, there is no cost to attend a concert at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale. Donations will be collected during each concert to help support the church's music ministry programming, including the annual concert series. A donation of $10 per person is encouraged, but not required.

In addition to the kick-off concert on October 21, 2018, the following concerts are planned for the 2018-2019 season:



Annual Christmas Concert

Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 4 p.m.

Robin L. McEachern, Conductor

Experience the glorious music of Christmas presented by the Cathedral Choir and members of the Symphony of the Americas. Both new music and traditional favorites will be included in the program. Highlights include music by Felix Mendelssohn, John Rutter, Dan Forrest, Randol Alan Bass, Robert Shaw's "Many Moods of Christmas", and the "Hallelujah" Chorus by G. F. Handel.



Westminster Handbell Choir

Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 4 p.m.

Kathleen Ebling Shaw, Conductor

These students from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J. will be on their winter concert tour. They have played in Fort Lauderdale on numerous occasions, and perform all kinds of music on the largest set of handbells in the world. It is as exhilarating to see as it is to hear!

Dillard Center for the Arts Jazz Ensemble

Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 4 p.m.

Christopher Dorsey, Conductor

The Dillard Center provides training in dance, music, theater, and visual arts, as well as a rigorous academic curriculum. These high school students who comprise the Jazz Ensemble have gained national recognition for their award-winning excellence. What a great venue this will be to showcase the talents of young people in the South Florida area!



Annual Kirk Singer's Musical

Thursday-Sunday, March 7-10, 2019

Michael R. Sayers, Conductor

The First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale's Kirk Singer's (grades 9-12) will present their 46th Annual Broadway Musical in two dinner shows (Friday and Saturday, March 8 & 9) and two theater-style performances (Thursday, March 7 and Sunday afternoon, March 10th). Tickets need to be purchased for each performance and will be available after February 1, 2018.

Cathedral Choir "POPS" Concert

Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Robin L. McEachern, Conductor

The Cathedral Choir joined by members of The Symphony of the Americas will present a concert of secular music featuring patriotic, Broadway, and other popular hits. Everyone always leaves this concert whistling a happy tune!



Annual Children's Choir Musical

Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Gretchen Fasulo, conductor

Susan Dodd, accompanist

The Children's Choirs at First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale will present their Annual Spring Musical in both the 9:30 a.m. Contemporary Worship Service and the 11:00 a.m. Traditional Worship Service. Their music always focuses on a Bible Story and the Scriptures. Both the children and congregation alike take home a lesson in Faith.

Kirk Singer's Annual Spring Concert

Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 7 p.m.

Michael R. Sayers, Conductor

The concert series will conclude with the Kirk Singer's (grades 9-12) Spring Concert featuring music from their Sunday worship service repertoire, as well as Broadway and contemporary selections.

For more information about the 2018-2019 concert series, contact Robin McEachern at (954) 598-9322 or RobinM@firstpres.cc. For additional information about First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale, its worship schedule or its diverse array of faith-based and social programming, please visit www.firstpres.cc, call (954) 462-6200 or like the church's Facebook page by clicking here.

About First Presbyterian Church of Fort Lauderdale

Founded in 1912, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale is located on the banks of the New River in the historic Colee Hammock neighborhood in downtown Ft. Lauderdale. With more than 1,800 members, and a strong core of volunteers, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale prides itself in offering something for everyone, regardless of age. Since 1947, First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale has operated Happyland Day School, a pre-school for ages two to Kindergarten that provides a quality Christian environment for the children of the community. Adult, youth and children choirs as well as youth groups offer ample opportunity for fellowship at any age. An Adult Activity Center is open to senior citizens and features weekly lunches, entertainment and monthly bus trips. First Presbyterian Church of Ft. Lauderdale offers two regular Sunday services as well as special worship services held throughout the year to commemorate significant days. For more information, please visit the website at www.firstpres.cc.

