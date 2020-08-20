First Product that Aims to Solve Work from Home Burnout and Productivity Concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phil Boissiere, a Silicon Valley clinician and executive coach has developed a course for businesses and individuals who are struggling with pandemic driven Attention Fatigue.

According to Boissiere, "Attention Fatigue was already beginning to drive burnout before the pandemic. Now, with seemingly endless Zoom meetings, isolation, and competing life stressors–employees are struggling and industry leaders are very worried. We didn't evolve to stare at people on a screen all day. In fact, the whole process of video meetings creates a huge cognitive load. Your mind is constantly monitoring things like eye contact, facial expressions, quality of the video connection, making sense of virtual backgrounds, etc. Think about it, do you ever stand 18 inches away from your coworker in meetings so that all you see is their head and shoulders? No way. Do you ever have your child or spouse sitting next to you in meetings at work competing for your attention? No way! Add lack of movement and time outside, and you have a recipe for declining performance and well-being. All of this is burning up our ability to focus and causing Attention Fatigue. I'm now hearing from people at all levels and all sectors about their deteriorating well-being and ability to perform. Look, winter is coming and for people in parts of country with the harsh/cold conditions, this problem is going to get really bad."

The course Overcoming Attention Fatigue, teaches techniques that cover basics like managing distractions, organization, project management to more complex topics like mindfulness, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, managing difficult emotions, and finally the use of nutrition and exercise to improve focus and well-being.

Phil Boissiere has spent many years working to help entrepreneurs excel. Phil has been a featured expert on outlets such as PBS, ABC News, and Good Morning America. His work has also presented at Northwestern University, University of San Francisco, TEDx, CreativeLive, Accenture, and the Summit Institute.

