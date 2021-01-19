First Quality Introduces Incognito® by Prevail® for Discreet Protection Against Life's Leaks

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Quality Products, Inc. is proud to introduce Incognito® by Prevail®, a line of 3-in-1 feminine pads with multi-fluid technology to provide protection, discretion and support for life's many moments — even the surprising ones.

It's common for women in their 30s and 40s to start experiencing bladder leaks, with pregnancy and childbirth triggering the condition. At the same time, they need protection for menstrual care and daily freshness.

Incognito Prevail Maternity Pad

They also need support. Research shows it takes women up to six years to get comfortable discussing bladder changes with their doctors. Being part of the Prevail® brand means Incognito® customers have 24/7 access to Prevail® e-Nurses™, available to confidentially answer questions.

"Women's bodies go through various changes between pregnancy and menopause," said First Quality Global Clinical Director Michele Mongillo, RN, BSN, MSN, RAC-CT. "The bladder may be affected with these changes, and women may be surprised to experience increased urinary leakage. Our eNurse team is an experienced and confidential resource to help women navigate this time of change."

Trusted technology

Incognito® 3-in-1 pads protect against bladder leaks, menstrual leaks and daily discharge. They feature a superabsorbent core that locks in more wetness than a standard feminine hygiene pad while neutralizing odors. All Incognito® products are 100% breathable, hypoallergenic and free from dyes and harsh ingredients.

The product line is made up of five items: Liner for daily wear, three Ultra-Thin Pads for more active days, and the Maternity Pad, which in addition for use immediately after childbirth can also address extra-heavy overnight needs.

Incognito® products are backed by the trusted authority of the Prevail® brand, which has been providing innovative protective hygiene products for more than 30 years. Incognito® combines the Prevail® expertise with First Quality's feminine hygiene technology.

"Our goal was to combine the best core innovation to provide multi-fluid protection, while maximizing discretion through ultimate odor protection and comfort," said Stephanie Bodle, Prevail® brand manager. "Delivering all this along with 24/7 clinical support means women now have the care they need to feel confident and prepared."

Discreet delivery

Starting this month, Incognito® products will be available through Amazon. They are always delivered in discreet packaging, providing added confidence and convenience.

Free samples are now available to order for home delivery through the Prevail® website. Choose from the Maternity sample kit or the Active sample kit, available while supplies last.

About First Quality

First Quality Products, Inc. is a member of the privately held First Quality family of companies; a closely-held diversified group of companies manufacturing, selling and distributing branded and private label absorbent hygiene, paper and packaging products into the healthcare, retail and commercial channels. First Quality is dedicated to meeting the demands of the market by providing innovative and high-quality products manufactured utilizing state-of-the-art technology. For more information, please visit www.firstquality.com.

