First Registered Tech Apprenticeship Program Expands Across U.S.

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprenti™, the nation's first registered tech apprenticeship program, announced today that it is expanding into Massachusetts and Columbus, Ohio—both critical tech markets in need of talent to fill a growing number of jobs. Two years after its launch, Apprenti now operates in 12 states and has placed hundreds of apprentices into high-paying tech roles at companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.

"Apprenti addresses the growing need for an alternative onramp into tech careers through apprenticeship in the U.S.," said Jennifer Carlson, executive director, Apprenti. "Particularly in tech, we've seen an enormous talent gap. Brilliant people do not have access to opportunities due to a broken system that weighs heavily on résumés and top ranked schools. Apprenti offers paid, on-the-job training and real immersion into an industry. It's a model that works for employers and promotes diverse hiring."

Tech companies across the country are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit talent. According to CompTIA research, there were 2.8 million job vacancies in the tech sector at the end of 2017. Through apprenticeship, Apprenti aims to not only close the talent gap, but also increase diversity in the industry by recruiting, training and placing women, veterans and people of color into tech roles. Among the current apprentices, more than 60 percent are women, minorities or veterans.

Although Massachusetts and Columbus reflect the program's expansion, Apprenti and tech apprenticeship is growing in other markets. Apprentices at Apprenti Tennessee began training this week, and Apprenti Louisiana is recruiting candidates to place at companies such as General Informatics and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. Apprenti Oregon's first cohorts are beginning their on-the-job training, and Apprenti Michigan has incumbent workers in training to move into more advanced technical roles.

Apprenti's extensive employer partner list includes Amazon, Microsoft, Avvo, Comtech, F5 Networks and Silicon Mechanics, where apprentices earn an average of $51,000 while training. The average salary of previously employed apprentices is $28,370, with an average salary of $75,000 once the program is completed. Roles include web developer, software developer, network security administrator, system administrator, cloud support specialist, data center technician and IT support professional.

"The apprenticeship program takes veterans who are a great fit for Amazon and helps them build the technical skills that they need to be in high demand technical roles. Military apprentices are passionate about delivering results for our customers and are a great source of talent," said Sarah Bosco, leader of Amazon Veteran Technical Apprenticeship Program.

Created by the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), Apprenti works with the tech industry to identify jobs ready to be filled with tech-interested people, regardless of educational background. Unlike traditional job-training options, apprentices receive two to five months of immersive, certified technical training before completing one year of paid on-the-job training at one of the program's hiring companies and range in age from 18-63.

On Nov. 16 in Seattle, Apprenti will celebrate the graduation of 48 apprentices. The event will take place at 10 a.m. at Fremont Abbey and include remarks from Apprenti Executive Director Jennifer Carlson and WTIA CEO Michael Schutzler.

Apprenti is a registered apprenticeship program powered by the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA). Apprenti trains future tech workers with an emphasis on underrepresented groups including women, minorities and veterans. Apprenti is an industry recognized, state and federally accredited program. Apprentices receive two to five months of full-time, industry recognized training before beginning one-year of paid on-the-job training with one of the program's hiring partners. The program is partially funded through a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) contract and a grant from the American Apprenticeship Initiative (AAI), with support from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), and JP Morgan Chase. For more information on how to apply, donate or become a hiring partner, please visit www.ApprentiCareers.org.

