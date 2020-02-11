First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2019 Financial Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company (the "Company") for First Reliance Bank (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-months and year-ended December 31, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $599,211, or $0.07 per diluted share for the three-months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the same period one year ago.  The decrease in net income for the three month period of 2019 versus 2018 was due primarily to a one-time Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) valuation adjustment totaling $1.1 million.  Historically, the Company performed valuation adjustments on the MSR asset annually, however beginning 2020, MSR valuation adjustments will be performed quarterly.  Absent the one-time MSR adjustment, net income after MSR adjustment (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $1.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share for the three-months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $1.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the same period one year ago.  Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 totaled $4.1 million, or $0.51 per diluted share compared to $0.31 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.  Net income after MSR adjustment (non-GAAP) was $5.1 million, or $0.63 per diluted share for the twelve-months ended 2019 compared to $2.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share for the same period one year ago.

Highlights

  • Diluted EPS increased 65%, to $0.51 per share for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2019 compared to $0.31 per share one year ago;
  • Tangible book value increased 10.6% to $6.76 at December 31, 2019, compared to $6.11 one year ago;
  • Total Assets grew 13.1% to $661.6 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $585.0 million one year ago;
  • Total Loans receivable increased 11.4% to $480.1 at December 31, 2019 compared to $431.0 million one year ago;
  • Total Deposits increased 6.1% to $505.1 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $476.2 million one year ago;
  • Noninterest Bearing transaction accounts increased 33.1%, or $34.1 million, during the twelve-months ended December 31, 2019;
  • Net interest income improved 10.8% to $5.7 million for the three-months ended December 31, 2019, compared to $5.2 million for the same period of 2018;
  • Return on average equity was 7.46% for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 4.88% for 2018;
  • Return on average assets was 0.66% for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2019 compared to 0.45% for 2018;
  • Hired Robert Dozier as the Chief Banking Officer; and
  • Hired Brenton Mackie as the Midlands Market President

Changes in key balance sheet items are summarized below:

As of December 31, 2019

Year-Over-Year

Quarter-to-Date

(dollars in thousands}

Assets

$76,623

13.10%

$4,080

0.62%

Loans

$49,168

11.41%

$6,734

1.42%

Deposits

$28,919

6.07%

*($3,798)

(0.75%)

Equity

$4,917

9.43%

$633

1.12%





 

*Result of an intentional reduction in high priced, non-core,
time deposits in the amount of $11 million during the 4th
quarter 2019.

 

Changes in key income statement items are summarized below.

For the Three Months Ended

December 31

2019

2018

Change

                    (dollars in thousands)





Total revenue

*$7,502   

$8,222

($720)

(8.8%)

Total non-interest expense

$6,235

$6,439

($204)

(3.2%)

Net interest income

$5,738

$5,180

$558

10.8%

Non-interest income

*$1,764    

$3,042

($1,278)

(42%)

Net Income

*$599 

$1,169

($570)

(48.8%)

Net income after MSR adjustment (Non-GAAP)

$1,457

$1,145

$312

27.3%





* Includes a one-time negative MSR valuation adjustment of $1,127, 200.

F. R. Saunders, Jr., the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated "we had an exceptional year in both our new and existing markets, growing loans at 11% and deposits at 6%, which includes a 33% increase in non-interest bearing transaction accounts year-over-year in a very competitive banking environment.  Mortgage production in 2019 was robust given the favorable mortgage rate environment, with mortgage production totaling $363 million and exceeding forecasts by $100 million.  Tangible book value per share increased 11% to $6.76 and diluted EPS grew by 65%, respectively, in 2019.

We recently announced Robert Dozier joining First Reliance Bank as Chief Banking Officer.  Mr. Dozier is responsible for corporate strategy and the strategic market expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint throughout the Carolinas. He will also oversee commercial sales management and community development for all markets.  In addition, Brenton Mackie has joined the First Reliance team as Regional Executive Midlands.  Mr. Mackie will help strategic market expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint in the Midlands Region as well as oversee sales management and community development throughout that footprint.   We welcome our new leaders and look forward to continued growth opportunities in Midlands and all our North and South Carolina areas.

We are finalizing plans for a new Myrtle Beach branch – Grissom Parkway to be built in 2020 as our team in the Myrtle Beach have worked hard at expanding our market presence.  The market grew loans by $15 million and deposits by $8 million during 2019. 

Our investment made last year in North Carolina continues to pay off as the market grew loans by $40 million and deposits by $9 million in 2019.  We are preparing to relocate and expand our Winston-Salem office into a full service branch site in 2020 which will allow us to position ourselves for future growth in the Winston-Salem market.  We are also actively looking for branch sites in the Lake Norman and the fast growing Charlotte markets." 

Income Statement

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 totaled $7.5 million, a decline of $720,000, or 8.8%, compared to the same quarter one year ago.  Absent the one-time MSR valuation adjustment, total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 would have totaled $8.6 million, an increase of $407,000, or 5%, compared to the same quarter one year ago.  Net interest income increased 10.8% to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.  According to Jeffrey A. Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, "despite experiencing a 75% basis point decline in interest rates by the Federal Reserve in the second half of 2019, the Company's earning asset yield improved to 5.01% at year-end 2019 from 4.91% one year ago.  Additionally, we have intentionally reduced our exposure to higher cost of deposits during the last two quarters of 2019 which will prove beneficial in lowering our cost of funds throughout 2020."

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $76.6 million, or 13.1%, to $661.6 million at December 31, 2019, compared to $585.0 million at December 31, 2018.  Loans receivable grew by $49.1 million, or 11.4%, to $480.2 million, at December 31, 2019, compared to $431.0 million, at December 31, 2018 due primarily to organic loan growth in our commercial, 1-4 family mortgage and consumer loan portfolios.  Mr. Saunders added, "obtaining the main checking account for consumers and businesses is a major focus for all of our bankers.  During 2019, we grew noninterest bearing transaction accounts balances by over 33%.  Our Treasury Services focus saw double digit growth in commercial deposit accounts and treasury service products.  Customers are doing more business with us overall and seem to like our brand of banking as is reflected in our strong services per household number of 5.6."

Asset Quality

Our asset quality continues to be very strong, with nonperforming assets declining by $451,000 to $1.8 million at December 31, 2019 compared to one year ago.  OREO and repossessed assets remain nominal.  The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.28% at December 31, 2019, compared to 0.39% one year earlier.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans improved to 0.74% at December 31, 2019 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.70% one year earlier.   Year-date-date provision expense is up 92.8%, to $983,803 compared to the same period a year ago of $510,356 due to an increase in loans outstanding.

Capital

First Reliance Bank continues to remain well capitalized under all regulatory measures with capital ratios exceeding the statutory well-capitalized thresholds by an ample margin.  At December 31, 2019, capital ratios were as follows:

 

Ratio

First Reliance

Bank

Well-Capitalized

Minimum

Tier 1 leverage

9.23%

5.00%

Common equity tier 1 capital

10.88%

6.50%

Tier 1 capital

10.88%

8.00%

Total capital

11.54%

10.00%



ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $661.1 million.  The Company employs more than 142 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina.  First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle.  Customers of the company have given it a 90% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%.  First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 14 years since the program began.  We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve.  In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include:  Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked.  We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's web site at www.firstreliance.com.

Addendum to News Release

Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Forward-Looking Statements

Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").  Such statements should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.  This news release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, including but not limited to, net income after MSR adjustment, which is a non-GAAP measure.  We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner.  Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP.  Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company.  Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

 Please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation table in the financial statements accompanying this release for additional information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective.  Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions.  Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate.  Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized.  The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.  We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.


First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary


Consolidated Balance Sheets







December

September

December

2019

2019

2018

Assets


Cash and cash equivalents:


Cash and due from banks

$                        12,945,355

$                      5,341,563

$                   4,638,332

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

27,395,328

21,531,739

29,923,656

Total cash and cash equivalents

40,340,683

26,873,302

34,561,988




Time deposits in other banks

253,911

253,911

253,003




Securities available-for-sale

35,715,041

36,186,239

33,556,796

Securities held-to-maturity (Estimated fair value of $10,746,649, $11,168,594,

and $14,250,850 at December 31, 2019, September
30, 2019, and December 31, 2018)

10,417,168

10,801,197

14,107,252

Nonmarketable equity securities

2,423,200

2,423,200

1,393,500

Trust Preferred Securities

0

0

0

Total investment securities

48,555,409

49,410,636

49,057,548




Mortgage loans held for sale

27,901,419

41,958,752

12,713,361




Loans receivable

480,185,395

473,451,053

431,017,231

Less allowance for loan losses

(3,529,855)

(3,223,262)

(3,009,528)

Loans, net

476,655,540

470,227,791

428,007,703




Premises, furniture and equipment, net

19,967,106

20,015,914

20,310,879

Accrued interest receivable

1,473,581

1,338,483

1,318,104

Other real estate owned

347,552

164,295

341,519

Cash surrender value life insurance

17,692,385

17,596,276

17,306,312

Net deferred tax assets

6,579,640

6,728,982

7,923,572

Mortgage servicing rights

11,022,638

11,246,514

9,023,859

Goodwill

690,917

690,917

690,917

Core deposit intangible

513,035

553,524

684,217

Other assets

9,619,094

10,473,931

2,796,830

Total assets

$                      661,612,909

$                  657,533,228

$               584,989,812




Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


Liabilities


Deposits


Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts

$                      137,312,316

$                  123,839,615

$               103,201,256

Interest-bearing transaction accounts

89,168,078

80,016,992

83,251,127

Savings

120,472,195

121,650,523

120,801,341

Time deposits $250,000 and over

36,317,110

40,716,010

42,870,456

Other time deposits

121,817,938

142,662,096

126,044,529

Total deposits

505,087,637

508,885,236

476,168,709

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

14,637,332

14,121,732

16,852,981

Federal Funds Purchased

16,500,000

9,000,000

-

Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank

43,300,000

43,300,000

20,000,000

Junior subordinated debentures

10,310,000

10,310,000

10,310,000

Subordinated debentures

4,881,073

4,838,413

4,934,877

Accrued interest payable

416,302

353,131

447,883

Lease Liability

5,701,327

5,863,520

0

Other liabilities

3,693,777

4,409,075

4,106,913

Total liabilities

604,527,448

601,081,107

532,821,363




Shareholders' Equity


Preferred stock


Series D preferred stock - 572, 575 and 581 shares
issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2019, September 30 2019, and
December 31, 2018, respectively

572

575

581

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
authorized, 8,033,579, 7,989,277, and 8,002,172
shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and
December 31, 2018, respectively

80,336

79,893

80,022

Non-Voting Common Stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding as of
December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019,  and December 31, 2018 

4,105

4,105

4,105

Capital surplus

51,136,879

50,777,617

50,904,763

Treasury stock, at cost, 183,591, 176,602, and 94,505 at December 31, 2019, 

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

(1,283,469)

(1,227,361)

(624,120)

Nonvested restricted stock

(1,253,706)

(1,009,881)

(1,508,630)

Retained Earnings/Deficit

8,092,456

7,493,244

4,003,616

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

308,288

333,929

(691,888)

Total shareholders' equity

57,085,461

56,452,121

52,168,449

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                      661,612,909

$                  657,533,228

$               584,989,812




Book Value

$                                   6.91

$                               6.86

$                            6.27

Tangible Book Value

$                                   6.76

$                               6.71

$                            6.11




First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations







Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Interest income:


Loans, including fees

$                       6,760,349

$                    6,688,510

$               5,913,149




Investment securities:


Taxable

292,588

292,321

299,711

Tax exempt

34,170

34,255

34,283

Other interest income

90,921

68,073

153,108

Total

7,178,028

7,083,159

6,400,251

Interest expense:


Time deposits

900,092

1,112,929

796,162

Other deposits

142,477

145,889

142,706

Other interest expense

397,456

336,752

281,407

Total

1,440,025

1,595,570

1,220,275




Net interest income

5,738,003

5,487,589

5,179,977

Provision for loan losses

480,000

208,256

285,918

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

5,258,003

5,279,333

4,894,059




Noninterest income:


Service charges on deposit accounts

447,065

437,494

453,128

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

1,798,460

2,301,055

1,162,307

Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation adjustment

(1,127,299)

(180,000)

33,582

Income from bank owned life insurance

96,108

97,590

98,197

Other service charges, commissions, and fees

408,410

381,828

393,771

Gain on Nonmarketable securities

441

588

800,000

Other

140,799

105,962

100,909

Total

1,763,984

3,144,517

3,041,894




Noninterest expenses:


Salaries and benefits

3,718,247

3,819,396

3,865,590

Occupancy

603,278

602,140

571,866

Furniture and equipment related expenses

434,676

440,033

503,636

Other

1,478,324

1,433,527

1,316,045

Merger Related Expenses

-

-

181,551

Total

6,234,525

6,295,096

6,438,688

Income before income taxes

787,462

2,128,754

1,497,265

Income Tax Expense

188,251

621,081

327,998

Net income 

599,211

1,507,673

1,169,267

Net  income available to common shareholders

$                          599,211

$                    1,507,673

$               1,169,267




Average common shares outstanding, basic

7,903,106

7,946,356

7,934,841

Average common shares outstanding, diluted

8,104,246

8,076,759

8,040,316




Income  per common share:


Basic income per share

$                                0.08

$                             0.19

$                        0.15

Diluted income per share

$                                0.07

$                             0.19

$                        0.15




Non-GAAP finanical measurements (unaudited)





Net income available to common shareholders before adjustments

599,211

1,507,673

1,169,267

Adjustments


MSR Valuation Adj

1,127,299

180,000

(33,582)

Income Tax Expense - associated with MSR Valuation Adj

(269,537)

(52,200)

9,739

Total Adjustments

857,762

127,800

(23,843)




Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP)

$                       1,456,973

$                    1,635,473

$               1,145,424




Adjusted Income per common share:


Basic income per share  (non-GAAP)

$                                0.18

$                             0.21

$                        0.14

Diluted income per share  (non-GAAP)

$                                0.18

$                             0.20

$                        0.14



First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations








December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

Interest income:

Loans, including fees

$                  26,189,861

$                 22,010,885



Investment securities:

Taxable

1,197,956

1,039,259

Tax exempt

136,964

147,950

Other interest income

329,038

426,598

Total

27,853,819

23,624,692

Interest expense:

Time deposits

4,071,602

2,191,437

Other deposits

562,913

534,572

Other interest expense

1,322,522

964,475

Total

5,957,037

3,690,484



Net interest income

21,896,782

19,934,208

Provision for loan losses

983,803

510,356

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

20,912,979

19,423,852



Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

1,681,812

1,597,211

Gain on sale of mortgage loans

6,900,740

4,813,820

Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation adjustment

(1,307,299)

324,840

Income from bank owned life insurance

386,073

390,557

Other service charges, commissions, and fees

1,548,202

1,510,405

Gain on sale of Investment Securities

21,168

-

Gain on Nonmarketable securities

16,077

800,000

Other

456,192

487,529

Total

9,702,965

9,924,362



Noninterest expenses:

Salaries and benefits

15,369,271

15,373,131

Occupancy

2,376,794

2,227,135

Furniture and equipment related expenses

1,821,523

2,021,351

Other

5,669,073

5,549,562

Merger Related Expense

37,211

1,005,195

Total

25,273,872

26,176,374

Income before income taxes

5,342,072

3,171,840

Income tax expense 

1,253,233

741,606

Net  income

4,088,839

2,430,234

Net income available to common shareholders

$                    4,088,839

$                   2,430,234



Average common shares outstanding, basic

7,937,617

7,738,547

Average common shares outstanding, diluted

8,081,419

7,867,587



Income (loss) per common share:

Basic income (loss)  per share

$                             0.52

$                            0.31

Diluted income (loss) per share

$                             0.51

$                            0.31



Non-GAAP finanical measurements (unaudited)







Net income available to common shareholders before adjustments

4,088,839

2,430,234

Adjustments

MSR Valuation Adj

1,307,299

(324,840)

Income Tax Expense - associated with MSR Valuation Adj

(312,575)

94,204

Total Adjustments

994,724

(230,636)



Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP)

$                    5,083,563

$                   2,199,598



Adjusted Income per common share:

Basic income per share  (non-GAAP)

$                             0.64

$                            0.28

Diluted income per share  (non-GAAP)

$                             0.63

$                            0.28

Profitability, Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy






(dollars in thousands, except asset quality and per share data)

                                                                                               As of and for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

Asset Quality


Loans 90 days past due & still accruing

-

-

10

Nonaccrual loans

1,476

1,734

1,923

Total nonperforming loans

1,476

1,734

1,933

OREO and repossessed assets

348

164

342

Total Nonperforming Assets

1,824

1,898

2,275




Accruing TDRs

3,584

3,119

4,746

Nonperforming loans to loans

0.31%

0.37%

0.45%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.28%

0.29%

0.39%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.74%

0.68%

0.70%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

239.15%

185.89%

155.69%




Capital Data (at quarter end)


Book value per share

$                                               6.91

$                                     6.86

$                                 6.27

Tangible book value per share

$                                               6.76

$                                     6.71

$                                 6.11




Per Share Data


QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- basic

7,903,106

7,946,356

7,934,841

QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- diluted

8,104,246

8,076,759

8,040,316

Earning Per Share - basic

$                                               0.08

$                                     0.19

$                                 0.15

Earning Per Share -diluted

$                                               0.07

$                                     0.19

$                                 0.15




Profitability Ratios-Bank Only


Net Interest Margin

4.10%

4.11%

4.31%

Return on Average Assets

0.89%

0.98%

0.69%

Return on Average Equity

8.41%

9.26%

6.33%

Efficiency Ratio

75.80%

75.26%

83.03%




Profitability Ratios-Bank Only  Excluding MSR valuation adjustment

Return on Average Assets

1.03%

0.98%

0.69%

Return on Average Equity

9.69%

9.26%

6.33%

Efficiency Ratio

74.14%

75.26%

83.03%




Profitability Ratios-Holding Company Only


Net Interest Margin

3.96%

3.96%

4.16%

Return on Average Assets

0.66%

0.76%

0.45%

Return on Average Equity

7.46%

8.61%

4.88%

Efficiency Ratio

81.01%

80.05%

88.38%




Capital Adequacy- Bank Only


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.23%

9.12%

9.51%

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

10.88%

10.53%

11.40%

Tier 1 capital ratio

10.89%

10.53%

11.40%

Total capital ratio

11.54%

11.13%

12.05%

Total risk weighted assets ('000s)

539,784

541,387

466,353

