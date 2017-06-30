First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2018 Results and Announces Stock Repurchase Initiative

FLORENCE, S.C., Aug. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company (the "Company") for First Reliance Bank (the "Bank"), reported second quarter 2018 net income of $465,797, or $0.06 per diluted share. The Company's operating earnings were $591,343, or $0.07 per diluted share. Operating earnings is a non-GAAP measure comprised of net income exclusive of non-recurring merger related expenses. Non-recurring merger related expenses incurred in the second quarter were $125,546, or $0.01 per diluted share.

According to F. R. Saunders, Jr., the Company's Chief Executive Officer, "We continue to see positive impact on earnings with organic growth from our recent expansion into North Carolina and from our acquisition in Greenville. We are a purpose driven company and remain focused on our business model that outlines our value proposition. While we are aware of the expense associated with expansion we have instituted an efficiency improvement initiative to remove legacy cost from our operations. Excluding noninterest expenses associated with our three office expansion in 2018, our efficiency ratio would have been 77%. For the remainder of 2018 and into 2019, we look to reduce operating expenses by $1.5 million, which we expect to improve our efficiency ratio further to the 70-72% range".

Additionally during the quarter, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the repurchase of up to approximately 30,000 shares of the Company's Common Stock and Series D Preferred Stock in open market and privately negotiated transactions through December 31, 2018. Mr. Saunders indicated that the Company implemented the repurchase plan because we felt the share trading prices were undervalued and to provide smaller investors a source of liquidity.

Highlights

Net interest income improved 30% at $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 , compared to the same period of 2017;

for the three months ended , compared to the same period of 2017; Loans increased 28% over the past year, with annualized organic loan growth of 12%.

Loans increased $7.0 million during the second quarter of 2018

during the second quarter of 2018 Deposits grew 26% in the past year, with organic growth $13.5 million during the second quarter of 2018;

during the second quarter of 2018; Received regulatory approval for opening the Winston Salem, NC Branch;

Branch; Opened a loan production office in the Lake Norman market, just north of Charlotte, NC ;

; Approved a 30,000 share Common Stock and Series D Preferred Stock Repurchase Initiative;

Other real estate owned, or OREO, declined by $561,215 from $761,215 to $200,000 due to the sale of parcels during the quarter;

from to due to the sale of parcels during the quarter; Non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts increased 15% over the past year, with organic growth of $3.5 million during the second quarter of 2018; and

during the second quarter of 2018; and Net interest margin continued to expand to 4.33% as of June 30, 2018 , up from 4.30% during the previous quarter as the Company continued to leverage its low cost of funds of 51 bps.

Review of Income Statement

Net interest income improved 30% at $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to the same period of 2017. The increase in net interest income was due principally to growth in earning assets while net interest margins improved to 4.33% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 4.30% during the previous quarter.

Noninterest income remained steady at $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. "Gain on sale of mortgage loans decreased modestly by $100,144 to $1.3 million for quarter ending June 30, 2018 compared to $1.4 million for quarter ending June 30, 2017 despite a higher interest rate environment and tighter operating margins. Our investment in the diversified mortgage income strategy is paying off as purchase mortgage business continues to increase, servicing income is increasing, and delinquencies are nominal." said Jeffrey Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased $93.9 million, or 23.2% to $537.8 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $436.5 million from June 30, 2017.

Loans receivable grew by $86.8 million, or 27.8%, to $399.2 million at June 30, 2018, compared to $312.4 million, at June 30, 2017 due to acquired loans from the acquisition of Independence Bancshares, Inc., in January 2018 totaling $50.5 million and organic loan growth of $36.3 million including commercial portfolios, 1-4 family mortgage portfolios and our consumer loan portfolios. Mr. Saunders added, "Our focus on consumer and commercial loans throughout the bank has helped us with earning asset growth and yield expansion. Our newly acquired Greenville market is expanding in commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans and we anticipate that is market will continue to help us grow. We also see continuous growth in commercial loans in our new markets which include Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Myrtle Beach."

Transaction and savings deposits increased by $36.3 million, or 12.7%, to $322.9 million at June 30, 2018, from $286.7 million one year ago. Household checking accounts increased by 3.2% reflecting our strong year-over-year branch sales growth. "We continue to improve our products and services involving customer controls of debit card and online banking features. We recently added person-to-person payments and financial planning, budgeting, and other money management tools to further enhance customer experience," said Mr. Saunders.

Nonperforming assets declined $2.1 million to $2.4 million at June 30, 2018 compared to one year ago. The Company reduced OREO by $2.0 million via third party sales over the past twelve months to $200,000. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.45% at June 30, 2018, compared to 1.04% one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.58% at June 30, 2018 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.90% one year earlier. For the second quarter of 2018, loan charge offs were nominal and largely offset by the bank recoveries.

Capital

First Reliance Bank continues to remain well capitalized under all regulatory measures with capital ratios exceeding the statutory well-capitalized thresholds by an ample margin. At June 30, 2018, capital ratios were as follows:

Ratio First Reliance Bank Well-capitalized Minimum Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.22% 5.00% Common equity tier 1 capital 12.32% 6.50% Tier 1 capital ratio 12.32% 8.00% Total capital ratio 12.88% 10.00%

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES, INC.

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc., (OTC: FSRL.OB) is based in Florence, SC and has assets of approximately $538 million. The Company employs more than 170 professional and has locations throughout the Carolinas.

First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the bank have given it a 95% customer satisfaction rating for five consecutive years. First Reliance Bank is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina who have received the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all thirteen years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to the Bank's brand and the communities we serve.

In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers five unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities; Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked; Moms First, a program recognizing inspiring mothers; and iMatter, a program supporting a younger audience.

The Company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and is open on most traditional holidays.

Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's web site at www.firstreliance.com.

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company; (7) the business related to the acquisition of Independence Bancshares, Inc., may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Independence acquisition may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from the Independence acquisition may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates, or suppliers. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact Jeffrey A. Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (888)543-5510.

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30 December 31 June 30 2018 2017 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents: Cash and due from banks $ 4,442,320 $ 3,494,469 $ 4,906,241 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 28,589,512 21,136,350 28,249,142 Total cash and cash equivalents 33,031,832 24,630,819 33,155,383 Time deposits in other banks 252,252 102,020 101,919 Securities available-for-sale 25,083,661 26,894,719 17,571,627 Securities held-to-maturity (Estimated fair value of $15,809,271, $17,372,835.21, and $19,070,573 at June 30, 2018, December 31, 2017, and June 30, 2017) 15,759,600 17,018,132 18,527,443 Nonmarketable equity securities 543,500 1,359,200 734,500 Total investment securities 41,386,761 45,272,051 36,833,570 Mortgage loans held for sale 6,919,940 7,885,938 5,642,044 Loans receivable 399,262,647 333,675,253 312,432,694 Less allowance for loan losses (2,356,562) (2,453,875) (2,867,446) Loans, net 396,906,085 331,221,378 309,565,248 Premises, furniture and equipment, net 20,406,445 18,463,156 18,714,423 Accrued interest receivable 1,130,259 1,094,740 935,200 Other real estate owned 200,000 1,706,765 2,242,328 Cash surrender value life insurance 17,110,338 14,293,702 14,129,444 Net deferred tax assets 8,406,261 4,461,063 7,821,793 Mortgage servicing rights 7,815,798 6,357,666 5,316,588 Goodwill 690,917 - - Core deposit intangible 779,033 - - Other assets 2,833,303 3,132,443 2,023,258 Total assets $ 537,869,224 $ 458,621,741 $ 436,481,198 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts $ 102,528,351 $ 86,209,099 $ 87,709,487 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 86,316,598 70,642,041 76,220,974 Savings 134,090,144 118,996,069 122,745,794 Time deposits $250,000 and over 28,581,126 13,874,405 9,736,164 Other time deposits 98,959,447 63,372,449 60,128,507 Total deposits 450,475,666 353,094,063 356,540,926 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 18,133,207 13,929,651 16,534,007 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank - 22,000,000 7,300,000 Notes Payable - - 7,000,000 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310,000 10,310,000 10,310,000 Subordinated debentures 4,895,329 4,911,963 4,814,252 Accrued interest payable 284,173 253,679 309,486 Other liabilities 3,342,548 3,969,060 5,345,864 Total liabilities 487,440,923 408,468,416 408,154,535 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock -0 shares issued and outstanding at June



30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 - - - Series B cumulative perpetual preferred stock - 0 shares issued and outstanding at June



30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 - - - Series D preferred stock - 587, 599 and 599 shares issued and outstanding at



June 30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively 587 599 599 Series E preferred stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 - 2,955,593 - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,001,572, 7,887,486 and 4,773,291 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively 80,016 78,875 47,733 Non-Voting Common Stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 4,105 - - Capital surplus 84,349,087 46,941,229 25,691,582 Treasury stock, at cost, 64,799, 40,177 and 39,374 shares at June 30, 2018, December 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017, respectively (411,798) (229,844) (221,203) Nonvested restricted stock (1,661,417) (868,399) (673,733) Retained Earnings/Deficit (31,246,948) 1,573,382 3,560,217 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (685,331) (298,110) (78,532) Total shareholders' equity 50,428,301 50,153,325 28,326,663 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 537,869,224 $ 458,621,741 $ 436,481,198

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 5,365,689 $ 4,288,116 $ 4,052,786 Investment securities: Taxable 226,109 218,397 195,305 Tax exempt 38,862 34,476 28,155 Other interest income 103,363 84,235 41,984 Total 5,734,023 4,625,224 4,318,230 Interest expense: Time deposits 467,517 236,411 168,207 Other deposits 137,422 101,606 106,976 Other interest expense 233,470 195,758 277,001 Total 838,409 533,775 552,184 Net interest income 4,895,614 4,091,449 3,766,046 Provision for loan losses 0 - 74,796 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,895,614 4,091,449 3,691,250 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 354,974 394,392 362,467 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,283,863 1,044,773 1,384,007 Income from bank owned life insurance 97,849 81,560 82,744 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 388,929 344,319 340,816 Other (5,973) 90,683 77,934 Total 2,119,642 1,955,727 2,247,968 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 3,847,938 3,185,613 2,908,554 Occupancy 547,820 433,315 417,217 Furniture and equipment related expenses 542,203 427,176 419,605 Other 1,323,816 1,621,888 1,193,025 Merger Related Expenses 125,546 501,265 - Total 6,387,323 6,169,257 4,938,401 Income before income taxes 627,933 (122,081) 1,000,817 Income Tax Expense 162,136 2,597,546 338,184 Net (loss) income 465,797 (2,719,627) 662,633 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ 465,797 $ (2,719,627) $ 662,633 Average common shares outstanding, basic 8,065,932 7,847,201 4,693,073 Average common shares outstanding, diluted 8,126,732 7,997,597 4,830,339 Income (loss) per common share: Basic (loss) income per share $ 0.06 $ (0.35) $ 0.14 Diluted (loss) income per share $ 0.06 $ (0.34) $ 0.14 Non-GAAP finanical measurements (unaudited) Net (loss) income available to common shareholders before adjustments $ 465,797 $ (2,719,627) $ 662,633 Adjustments Income tax expense - tax rate change - 2,644,628 - Merger related costs 125,546 501,265 - Total Adjustments 125,546 3,145,893 - Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 591,343 $ 426,266 $ 662,633 Adjusted Income per common share: Basic (loss) income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.14 Diluted (loss) income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.14

First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 10,458,216 $ 16,321,881 $ 7,728,237 Investment securities: Taxable 471,648 802,815 393,962 Tax exempt 77,772 118,969 56,356 Other interest income 165,487 225,924 79,541 Total 11,173,123 17,469,589 8,258,096 Interest expense: Time deposits 801,748 732,399 296,708 Other deposits 245,782 410,459 198,874 Other interest expense 501,551 1,028,926 548,752 Total 1,549,081 2,171,784 1,044,334 Net interest income 9,624,042 15,297,805 7,213,762 Provision for loan losses 20,477 - 226,296 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,603,565 15,297,805 6,987,466 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 726,128 1,502,286 708,413 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 2,782,360 4,845,075 2,992,440 Income from bank owned life insurance 194,583 328,716 164,459 Other service charges, commissions, and fees 737,200 1,341,171 666,110 Other 114,712 324,003 148,853 Total 4,554,983 8,341,251 4,680,275 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and benefits 7,686,974 12,075,338 5,743,587 Occupancy 1,088,394 1,685,622 817,849 Furniture and equipment related expenses 1,120,335 1,646,687 820,242 Other 2,669,452 501,265 2,348,083 Merger Related Expense 823,644 4,803,246 - Total 13,388,799 20,712,158 9,729,761 Income before income taxes 769,749 2,926,898 1,937,980 Income tax expense 215,880 3,616,258 641,304 Net (loss) income 553,869 (689,360) 1,296,676 Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ 553,869 $ (689,360) $ 1,296,676 Average common shares outstanding, basic 8,030,507 5,465,868 4,693,073 Average common shares outstanding, diluted 8,098,737 5,606,149 4,830,339 Income (loss) per common share: Basic (loss) income per share $ 0.07 $ (0.13) $ 0.28 Diluted (loss) income per share $ 0.07 $ (0.12) $ 0.27 Non-GAAP finanical measuremnets (unaudited) Net (loss) income available to common shareholders before adjustments $ 553,869 $ (689,360) $ 1,296,676 Adjustments Income tax expense - tax rate change - 2,644,628 - Merger related costs 823,644 501,265 - Total Adjustments 823,644 3,145,893 - Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 1,377,513 $ 2,456,533 $ 1,296,676 Adjusted Income per common share: Basic (loss) income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.45 $ 0.28 Diluted (loss) income per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.17 $ 0.44 $ 0.27

Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy (dollars in thousands, except asset quality and per share data) As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 June 30, 2017 Asset Quality Loans 90 days past due & still accruing - - - Nonaccrual loans 2,202 1,353 2,273 Total nonperfoming loans 2,202 1,353 2,273 OREO and repossessed assets 200 1,707 2,242 Total Nonperforming Assets 2,402 3,060 4,515 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.55% 0.41% 0.73% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45% 0.67% 1.04% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.58% 0.72% 0.90% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 107.02% 181.37% 126.15% Capital Data (at quarter end) Book value per share 6.04 6.01 5.98 Tangible book value per share 6.04 6.01 5.98 Per Share Data QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- basic 8,065,932 7,847,201 4,693,073 QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- diluted 8,126,732 7,997,597 4,830,339 Earning Per Share - basic $ 0.06 $ (0.35) $ 0.14 Earning Per Share -diluted 0.06 (0.34) 0.14 Profitability Ratios Net Interest Margin 4.33% 4.29% 4.32% Return on Assets 0.35% -2.40% 0.62% Return on Equity 3.75% -21.99% 9.49% Capital Adequacy- Bank Only Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.22% 9.50% 9.92% Common Equity Tier 1 capital 12.32% 11.64% 11.99% Tier 1 capital ratio 12.32% 11.64% 11.99% Total capital ratio 12.88% 12.32% 12.83% Total risk weighted assets 428,996 365,136 342,279

Contact:



Jeffrey A. Paolucci, EVP & CFO



(888) 543-5510



jpaolucci@firstreliance.com

SOURCE First Reliance Bancshares, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstreliance.com

