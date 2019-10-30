First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Of $1.5 Million, Up 113%
Oct 30, 2019, 06:01 ET
FLORENCE, S.C., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL), the holding company (the "Company") for First Reliance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.5 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the three-months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $707,098, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the same period one year ago. Net income for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019, was $3.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share for the same period one year ago. Net income for the nine-month period represents a 177% increase and net income for the three-month period ending September 30, 2019, represents a 113% increase when compared to the same periods in 2018. The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2019 versus 2018 was due primarily to gains on sales of mortgage loans which increased by 83%, higher net interest income, which increased by 7%, and flat and controlled operating expenses.
Changes in key balance sheet items are summarized below:
|
As of September 30, 2019
|
Year-Over-Year
|
Quarter-to-Date
|
Year-to-Date
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Assets
|
$90,633
|
15.99%
|
$22,785
|
3.59%
|
$72,543
|
12.40%
|
Loans
|
$67,519
|
16.66%
|
*($2,763)
|
(0.58%)
|
$41,968
|
9.74%
|
Deposits
|
$38,640
|
8.22%
|
($18,878)
|
(3.58%)
|
$32,717
|
6.87%
|
Equity
|
$5,510
|
10.82%
|
$1,292
|
2.34%
|
$4,284
|
8.21%
*Result of an intentional reduction in exposure to indirect automobile originations
Increases in key income statement items are summarized below.
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
September
|
September
|
Increase
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
Total revenue
|
$8,632
|
$7,401
|
$1,231
|
17%
|
Total non-interest expense
|
$6,295
|
$6,292
|
$3
|
0.05%
|
Net interest income
|
$5,488
|
$5,130
|
$358
|
7%
|
Non-interest income
|
$3,145
|
$2,271
|
$874
|
38%
|
Net Income
|
$1,508
|
$707
|
$801
|
113%
F. R. Saunders, Jr., the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated "We are having an exceptional year in both our new and existing markets, growing loans at 17%, deposits at 8% which includes a 17% increase in non-interest bearing transaction accounts year-over-year in a very competitive banking environment. Our focus on increasing profitability has generated a return on average equity at 9.26% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 6.20% for the same period one year ago. We have intentionally reduced our exposure to higher-cost time deposits and have diligently kept term funding short in duration which are the primary reasons for the decline in deposits during the third quarter of 2019. Our efficiency ratio is improving as we continue the process of implementing many cost cutting and efficiency initiatives as we improve this ratio over the next three years. Additionally, the investments we made last year with our expansions into North Carolina and Myrtle Beach markets are beginning to pay off as our revenues are up 17% year over year while expenses remained relatively flat."
Highlights
- Diluted EPS increased 169%, to $0.43 per share for the nine-months ending September 30, 3019 compared to $0.16 per share one year ago;
- Diluted EPS increased 111% to $0.19 per share for the three-months ending September 30, 3019 compared to $0.09 per share one year ago;
- Net interest income improved 7% to $5.5 million for the three-months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period of 2018;
- Tangible book value increased 13% to $6.71 at September 30, 2019, compared to $5.94 one year ago;
- Revenues increased 17% and expenses remained relatively flat for the three-months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period of 2018;
- Loans increased 17% or $68 million over the past year;
- Deposits grew 8% or $39 million over the past year;
- Noninterest income improved 38% to $3.1 million for the three-months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the same period of 2018.
- Noninterest expenses fell by $235,000 for the three-months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2019
- Return on average equity was 9.26% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 6.20% for the same period one year ago;
- Return on average assets was 0.98% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 0.69% for the same period one year ago;
- Non-interest bearing transaction accounts increased $18 million, or 17%, over the past year;
- Opened a loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina during the third quarter 2019; and
- Received regulatory approval to accept deposits and operate a full-service branch in Mooresville, North Carolina (Lake Norman area of the greater Charlotte area MSA) in early 2020.
Income Statement
Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled $8.6 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 17%, compared to the same quarter one year ago. Net interest income increased 7% to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. According to Jeffrey A. Paolucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, "Despite experiencing a 50 basis point decline in interest rates by the Federal Reserve during the third quarter of 2019, our net interest income remained relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in total revenue was due principally to strong, record-high secondary market mortgage loan originations, up 251% from one year ago, which are being temporarily funded with short-term wholesale funding liabilities. Net interest margin continues to perform well compared to our peers due to strong asset yields and a solid base of lower priced deposits. However, with our entry into new and more competitive markets and the flattening of the yield curve, we expect some compression in net interest margin for the balance of the year and continuing into 2020. Yield on earning assets increased to 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 4.85% for the third quarter of 2018. Cost of funds remained relatively flat in the third quarter of 2019 at 96 basis points."
Non-interest income was $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, up significantly from $2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to increased gains on sales of mortgage loans. Mortgage loans held for sale increased to 251% to $42 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $12 million for the prior year period. Year-to-date mortgage production volume is up 21% to $252 million as of September 30, 2019 compared to $208 million for the prior year period. "We are very pleased with record origination volumes in our mortgage line of business as we continue to service strong demand in our markets for new and refinanced mortgage loans. We anticipate strong mortgage origination volumes to continue into the fourth quarter of 2019 fueled by the low interest rate environment," said Mr. Paolucci. However, Mr. Paolucci cautioned that "the increase in our mortgage originations has generated a comparable increase in our Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) asset. As we look forward to the year-end valuation of our MSR asset, if the current levels of prepayment activity, which are driven largely by the falling interest rates, continue, we expect non-interest income in the fourth quarter to be adversely affected by a negative MSR valuation adjustment."
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $91 million, or 16%, to $658 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $567 million at September 30, 2018. Loans receivable grew by $68 million, or 17%, to $473 million, at September 30, 2019, compared to $405 million, at September 30, 2018 due primarily to organic loan growth in our commercial, 1-4 family mortgage and consumer loan portfolios. Mr. Saunders added, "Our total household checking accounts increased 5% since the end of 2018, reflecting our strong branch sales growth. One of the main drivers of our margin performance is concentration on core transaction accounts. Obtaining the primary checking account for consumers and businesses continues to be a major focus for all of our bankers. We have increased our services per household to 5.5 since the end of 2018 and we continue to see strong growth in our cash management suite of deposit accounts and services for our business customers. As a result, small business cash management use has grown 21% and commercial business has grown 7% since the end of 2018."
Asset Quality
Our asset quality continues to be very strong, with nonperforming assets declining by $487,000 to $1.9 million at September 30, 2019 compared to one year ago. OREO and repossessed assets remain nominal. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.29% at September 30, 2019, compared to 0.42% one year earlier. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans was 0.63% at September 30, 2019 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.59% one year earlier. Year-date-date provision expense is up 125%, to $503,803 compared to the same period a year ago of $224,438 due to an increase in loans outstanding.
Capital
First Reliance Bank continues to remain well capitalized under all regulatory measures with capital ratios exceeding the statutory well-capitalized thresholds by an ample margin. At September 30, 2019, capital ratios were as follows:
|
Ratio
|
First Reliance
Bank
|
Well-Capitalized
|
Tier 1 leverage
|
9.12%
|
5.00%
|
Common equity tier 1 capital
|
10.53%
|
6.50%
|
Tier 1 capital
|
10.53%
|
8.00%
|
Total capital
|
11.13%
|
10.00%
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES, INC.
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $658 million. The Company employs more than 140 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 90% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 14 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.
Additional information about the Company is available on the Company's web site at www.firstreliance.com.
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contact:
Jeffrey A. Paolucci, EVP & CFO
(888) 543-5510
jpaolucci@firstreliance.com
|
First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
September
|
December
|
September
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 5,341,563
|
$ 4,638,332
|
$ 4,652,753
|
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|
21,531,739
|
29,923,656
|
34,765,661
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
26,873,302
|
34,561,988
|
39,418,414
|
Time deposits in other banks
|
253,911
|
253,003
|
253,003
|
Securities available-for-sale
|
36,186,239
|
33,556,796
|
34,060,560
|
Securities held-to-maturity (Estimated fair value of $11,168,594, $14,250,850,
|
and $14,422,622 at September 30, 2019, December 31, 2018, and September 30, 2018)
|
10,801,197
|
14,107,252
|
14,506,964
|
Nonmarketable equity securities
|
2,423,200
|
1,393,500
|
1,011,000
|
Trust Preferred Securities
|
0
|
0
|
2,300,000
|
Total investment securities
|
49,410,636
|
49,057,548
|
51,878,524
|
Mortgage loans held for sale
|
41,958,752
|
12,713,361
|
11,958,216
|
Loans receivable
|
472,764,011
|
430,795,891
|
405,245,246
|
Less allowance for loan losses
|
(2,536,220)
|
(2,788,188)
|
(2,470,592)
|
Loans, net
|
470,227,791
|
428,007,703
|
402,774,654
|
Premises, furniture and equipment, net
|
20,015,914
|
20,310,879
|
20,273,144
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
1,338,483
|
1,318,104
|
1,231,464
|
Other real estate owned
|
164,295
|
341,519
|
140,000
|
Cash surrender value life insurance
|
17,596,276
|
17,306,312
|
17,208,115
|
Net deferred tax assets
|
6,728,982
|
7,923,572
|
8,267,723
|
Mortgage servicing rights
|
11,246,514
|
9,023,859
|
8,456,680
|
Goodwill
|
690,917
|
690,917
|
690,917
|
Core deposit intangible
|
553,524
|
684,217
|
730,856
|
Other assets
|
10,473,931
|
2,796,830
|
3,618,914
|
Total assets
|
$ 657,533,228
|
$ 584,989,812
|
$ 566,900,624
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
Noninterest-bearing transaction accounts
|
$ 123,839,615
|
$ 103,201,256
|
$ 105,977,280
|
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
|
80,016,992
|
83,251,127
|
83,153,827
|
Savings
|
121,650,523
|
120,801,341
|
131,155,688
|
Time deposits $250,000 and over
|
40,716,010
|
42,870,456
|
33,699,530
|
Other time deposits
|
142,662,096
|
126,044,529
|
116,258,761
|
Total deposits
|
508,885,236
|
476,168,709
|
470,245,086
|
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
|
14,121,732
|
16,852,981
|
16,826,308
|
Federal Funds Purchased
|
9,000,000
|
-
|
-
|
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
|
43,300,000
|
20,000,000
|
10,000,000
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
10,310,000
|
10,310,000
|
10,310,000
|
Subordinated debentures
|
4,838,413
|
4,934,877
|
4,863,985
|
Accrued interest payable
|
353,131
|
447,883
|
285,766
|
Lease Liabilty
|
5,863,520
|
0
|
0
|
Other liabilities
|
4,409,075
|
4,106,913
|
3,427,573
|
Total liabilities
|
601,081,107
|
532,821,363
|
515,958,718
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
Series D preferred stock - 575, 581 and 581 shares issued and outstanding at
|
575
|
581
|
581
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 7,989,277, 8,002,712 and
|
79,893
|
80,022
|
80,022
|
Non-Voting Common Stock - 410,499 shares issued and outstanding as of
|
4,105
|
4,105
|
4,105
|
Capital surplus
|
50,777,617
|
50,904,763
|
84,333,757
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 176,602, 94,505 and 83,015 at Septemner 30, 2019,
|
December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2018, respectively
|
(1,227,361)
|
(624,120)
|
(543,237)
|
Nonvested restricted stock
|
(1,009,881)
|
(1,508,630)
|
(1,583,981)
|
Retained Earnings/Deficit
|
7,493,244
|
4,003,616
|
(30,544,164)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
333,929
|
(691,888)
|
(805,177)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
56,452,121
|
52,168,449
|
50,941,906
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$ 657,533,228
|
$ 584,989,812
|
$ 566,900,624
|
First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 6,688,510
|
$ 5,913,149
|
$ 5,639,520
|
Investment securities:
|
Taxable
|
292,321
|
299,711
|
267,900
|
Tax exempt
|
34,255
|
34,283
|
35,894
|
Other interest income
|
68,073
|
153,108
|
108,003
|
Total
|
7,083,159
|
6,400,251
|
6,051,317
|
Interest expense:
|
Time deposits
|
1,112,929
|
796,162
|
593,527
|
Other deposits
|
145,889
|
142,706
|
146,083
|
Other interest expense
|
336,752
|
281,407
|
181,516
|
Total
|
1,595,570
|
1,220,275
|
921,126
|
Net interest income
|
5,487,589
|
5,179,977
|
5,130,191
|
Provision for loan losses
|
208,256
|
285,918
|
203,961
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
5,279,333
|
4,894,059
|
4,926,230
|
Noninterest income:
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
437,494
|
453,128
|
417,955
|
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|
2,121,055
|
1,195,889
|
1,160,410
|
Income from bank owned life insurance
|
97,590
|
98,197
|
97,777
|
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
|
381,828
|
393,771
|
379,433
|
Gain on Nonmarketable securities
|
588
|
800,000
|
38,152
|
Other
|
105,962
|
100,909
|
176,833
|
Total
|
3,144,517
|
3,041,894
|
2,270,560
|
Noninterest expenses:
|
Salaries and benefits
|
3,819,396
|
3,865,590
|
3,820,567
|
Occupancy
|
602,140
|
571,866
|
566,876
|
Furniture and equipment related expenses
|
440,033
|
503,636
|
397,381
|
Other
|
1,433,527
|
1,316,045
|
1,507,140
|
Merger Related Expenses
|
-
|
181,551
|
-
|
Total
|
6,295,096
|
6,438,688
|
6,291,964
|
Income before income taxes
|
2,128,754
|
1,497,265
|
904,826
|
Income Tax Expense
|
621,081
|
327,998
|
197,728
|
Net income
|
1,507,673
|
1,169,267
|
707,098
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 1,507,673
|
$ 1,169,267
|
$ 707,098
|
Average common shares outstanding, basic
|
7,946,356
|
7,935,950
|
7,949,027
|
Average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
8,076,759
|
8,041,425
|
8,073,807
|
Income per common share:
|
Basic income per share
|
$ 0.19
|
$ 0.15
|
$ 0.09
|
Diluted income per share
|
$ 0.19
|
$ 0.15
|
$ 0.09
|
First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
Sepetmber 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 19,429,512
|
$ 22,010,885
|
$ 16,097,736
|
Investment securities:
|
Taxable
|
905,367
|
1,039,259
|
739,548
|
Tax exempt
|
102,794
|
147,950
|
113,666
|
Other interest income
|
238,117
|
426,598
|
273,490
|
Total
|
20,675,790
|
23,624,692
|
17,224,440
|
Interest expense:
|
Time deposits
|
3,171,510
|
2,191,437
|
1,395,275
|
Other deposits
|
420,436
|
534,572
|
391,865
|
Other interest expense
|
925,066
|
964,475
|
683,067
|
Total
|
4,517,012
|
3,690,484
|
2,470,207
|
Net interest income
|
16,158,778
|
19,934,208
|
14,754,233
|
Provision for loan losses
|
503,803
|
510,356
|
224,438
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
15,654,975
|
19,423,852
|
14,529,795
|
Noninterest income:
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
1,234,747
|
1,597,211
|
1,144,083
|
Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|
4,922,280
|
5,138,660
|
3,942,770
|
Income from bank owned life insurance
|
289,965
|
390,557
|
292,360
|
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
|
1,139,792
|
1,510,405
|
1,116,633
|
Gain on sale of Investment Securities
|
21,168
|
-
|
-
|
Gain on Nonmarketable securities
|
15,635
|
800,000
|
38,152
|
Other
|
315,393
|
487,529
|
291,545
|
Total
|
7,938,980
|
9,924,362
|
6,825,543
|
Noninterest expenses:
|
Salaries and benefits
|
11,651,023
|
15,373,131
|
11,507,541
|
Occupancy
|
1,773,515
|
2,227,135
|
1,655,270
|
Furniture and equipment related expenses
|
1,386,847
|
2,021,351
|
1,517,716
|
Other
|
4,190,749
|
5,549,562
|
4,176,592
|
Merger Related Expense
|
37,211
|
1,005,195
|
823,644
|
Total
|
19,039,345
|
26,176,374
|
19,680,763
|
Income before income taxes
|
4,554,610
|
3,171,840
|
1,674,575
|
Income tax expense
|
1,064,982
|
741,606
|
413,608
|
Net income
|
3,489,628
|
2,430,234
|
1,260,967
|
Net income available to common shareholders
|
$ 3,489,628
|
$ 2,430,234
|
$ 1,260,967
|
Average common shares outstanding, basic
|
7,949,247
|
7,738,843
|
7,672,419
|
Average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
8,065,989
|
7,867,882
|
7,809,313
|
Income (loss) per common share:
|
Basic income (loss) per share
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.16
|
Diluted income (loss) per share
|
$ 0.43
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.16
|
Asset Quality and Capital Adequacy
|
(dollars in thousands, except asset quality and per share data)
|
As of and for the Three Months Ended
|
September 30, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
Asset Quality
|
Loans 90 days past due & still accruing
|
-
|
10
|
-
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
1,734
|
1,923
|
2,245
|
Total nonperforming loans
|
1,734
|
1,933
|
2,245
|
OREO and repossessed assets
|
164
|
342
|
140
|
Total Nonperforming Assets
|
1,898
|
2,275
|
2,385
|
Accruing TDRs
|
3,119
|
4,746
|
-
|
Nonperforming loans to loans
|
0.37%
|
0.45%
|
0.56%
|
Nonperforming assets to total assets
|
0.29%
|
0.39%
|
0.42%
|
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
0.63%
|
0.63%
|
0.59%
|
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans
|
146.26%
|
144.24%
|
110.05%
|
Capital Data (at quarter end)
|
Book value per share
|
6.86
|
6.27
|
6.12
|
Tangible book value per share
|
6.71
|
6.11
|
5.94
|
Per Share Data
|
QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- basic
|
7,946,356
|
7,935,950
|
7,949,027
|
QTD Weighted Average Shares Outstanding- diluted
|
8,076,759
|
8,041,425
|
8,073,807
|
Earning Per Share - basic
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
0.15
|
$
|
0.09
|
Earning Per Share -diluted
|
0.19
|
0.15
|
0.09
|
Profitability Ratios
|
Net Interest Margin
|
4.11%
|
4.30%
|
4.67%
|
Return on Average Assets
|
0.98%
|
0.45%
|
0.69%
|
Return on Average Equity
|
9.26%
|
4.88%
|
6.20%
|
Capital Adequacy- Bank Only
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.12%
|
9.51%
|
9.77%
|
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
|
10.53%
|
11.40%
|
11.91%
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
10.53%
|
11.40%
|
11.91%
|
Total capital ratio
|
11.13%
|
12.05%
|
12.48%
|
Total risk weighted assets
|
-
|
466,353
|
440,743
