First Reliance Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FLORENCE, S.C., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), holding company for First Reliance Bank ("Company"), today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020.

2020 First Quarter Highlights

Net income improved to $858 thousand , a 29.4% increase over Q1 2019;

Diluted EPS improved to $0.11 per share, a 37.5% increase over Q1 2019;

Absent a $0.33 per share charge related to the quarterly mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment, Net Income after Adjustments (a non-GAAP financial measure) would be $3.5 million , or $0.44 per diluted share;

Net interest margin increased 14 basis points to 4.09% for Q1 2020, compared to 3.95% for Q1 2019;

Tangible book value increased 9.81% over Q1 2019 to $6.83 ;

Total assets increased 9.35% to $661 million at Q1 2020, compared to $604 million at Q1 2019;

Total loans increased 7.03% to $481 million at Q1 2020, compared to $449 million at Q1 2019;

Transaction deposits to total deposits increased to 49.1% at Q1 2020, compared to 39.5% at Q1 2019;

Tier 1 Leverage Capital "Bank level" increased to 10.29% at Q1 2020, compared to 9.48% at Q1 2019;

Asset quality at the end of Q1 2020 continued to be strong, with nonperforming assets to average assets at 0.26%;

Frank Bullard joins the First Reliance team as Charleston Market President ; and

Record mortgage volume levels of $74.2 million for Q1 2020.

Rick Saunders, President and CEO of First Reliance said, "our Company began fiscal year 2020 positioned to continue the successful financial performance of 2019, reporting very good loan growth, increasing capital levels, higher liquidity levels, and record-setting mortgage volumes during the first quarter of 2020. When COVID-19 thrust us all into a worldwide pandemic, First Reliance moved to protect its community's health and economic interests. In order to help ensure the safety of our associates, the welfare of our customers, and the strength of our Company, First Reliance invoked its Crisis Management Team and Pandemic Response Plan in early March to swiftly address the unique challenges presented to the Bank and its management, employees, customers, and communities. Our team quickly implemented associate communications and rolled out customer relief programs for Skip-a-Payment, loan payment deferrals, and forbearance options on loans and mortgages. We closed our lobbies, except by appointment, in order to keep our customers and associates safe. Additionally, we aided customers in using our robust digital banking services, and we increased the amount that could be deposited through mobile banking. We are a participating lender in the Small Business Administration ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and we will continue to work with our customers who are participating in the PPP to support their employees and business operations. As additional funds are dedicated to the PPP by Congress, we intend to work with those customers who would like to participate, but have not yet, in the PPP. We have developed and implemented an efficient process to allow our customers to apply, get approved from the SBA and get the PPP loans closed quickly, so the proceeds are in our customers' accounts as soon as possible. To date, we have accepted 798 PPP loan applications totaling $58 million. We have also responded to the needs of many of our customers by granting short-term loan modifications to borrowers who are, or may be, unable to meet their contractual payment obligations because of the effect of COVID-19. I am proud of our First Reliance team's accomplishments in the first quarter and its deep dedication to the communities it serves as evidenced during the current crisis. Looking forward, when our customers can reopen for business and governmental orders limiting activities are lifted, our Company is positioned to continue our first quarter's strong performance."

Financial Summary



Quarter Ended

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31

2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):









Net income available to common shareholders $ 858 599 1,507 1,320 663 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.11 0.07 0.19 0.16 0.08 Total revenue(1) 7,542 7,502 8,631 8,328 7,139 Net interest margin 4.09% 3.96% 3.86% 4.05% 3.95% Return on average assets(2) 0.54% 0.37% 0.94% 0.86% 0.45% Return on average equity(2) 5.89% 4.20% 10.85% 9.79% 5.04% Efficiency ratio(3) 80.25% 83.11% 72.94% 79.02% 86.32% Balance Sheet($ in thousands):









Total assets $ 660,886 661,612 657,533 634,749 604,383 Total loans(4) 480,598 480,185 473,451 475,527 449,028 Total deposits 506,225 505,088 508,885 527,763 512,382 Total transaction deposits (5) to total deposits 49.06% 44.84% 40.06% 38.19% 39.50% Loans to deposits 94.94% 95.07% 93.04% 90.10% 87.64% Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 12.45% 11.54% 11.13% 11.18% 11.64% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.75% 10.88% 10.53% 10.56% 10.99% Tier 1 Leverage ratio 10.29% 9.23% 9.11% 9.19% 9.48% Common equity tier 1 ratio(6) 11.75% 10.88% 10.53% 10.56% 10.99% Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.26% 0.28% 0.29% 0.40% 0.37% Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans(4) 0.81% 0.74% 0.69% 0.68% 0.72% Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans 291.72% 240.99% 187.59% 134.52% 162.77%

Footnotes to table located on page 9.

INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited



Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 December 31 (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Interest income













Loans $ 6,568 6,760 6,688 6,603 6,139 26,190 22,011 Investment securities 323 327 327 347 334 1,335 1,187 Other interest income 90 91 68 82 88 329 427 Total interest income 6,981 7,178 7,083 7,032 6,561 27,854 23,625 Interest expense













Deposits 828 1,043 1,259 1,226 1,106 4,635 2,726 Other interest expense 336 397 337 276 313 1,322 964 Total interest expense 1,164 1,440 1,596 1,502 1,419 5,957 3,690 Net interest income 5,817 5,738 5,487 5,530 5,142 21,897 19,935 Provision for loan losses 375 480 208 150 146 984 511 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,442 5,258 5,279 5,380 4,996 20,913 19,424 Noninterest income













Mortgage banking income 4,274 1,798 2,301 1,800 1,002 6,901 4,814 Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustment (3,512) (1,127) (180) - - (1,307) 325 Service fees on deposit accounts 463 447 438 399 398 1,682 1,597 Debit Card and other service charges, commissions, and fees: 315 408 382 387 371 1,548 1,510 Income from bank owned life insurance 103 96 96 97 95 386 391 Gain on sale of securities, net (9) 1 1 3 34 37 800 Other income 91 141 106 112 97 456 487 Total noninterest income 1,725 1,764 3,144 2,798 1,997 9,703 9,924 Noninterest expense













Compensation and benefits 3,583 3,718 3,819 4,074 3,758 15,369 15,373 Occupancy 612 603 602 582 589 2,377 2,227 Furniture and equipment related expenses 537 435 440 475 471 1,822 2,021 Electronic data processing 194 190 252 267 217 926 83 Professional fees 267 377 438 284 242 1,340 730 Marketing 77 84 71 77 73 304 577 Other 783 828 673 822 776 3,099 4,160 Merger related expenses - - - - 37 37 1,005 Total noninterest expenses 6,053 6,235 6,295 6,581 6,163 25,274 26,176 Income before provision for income taxes 1,114 787 2,128 1,597 830 5,342 3,172 Income tax expense 256 188 621 277 167 1,253 742 Net income available to common shareholders $ 858 599 1,507 1,320 663 4,089 2,430















Weighted Average Shares - Basic 7,901 7,903 7,946 7,959 7,950 7,938 7,739 Weighted Average Shares - Diluted 8,014 8,104 8,077 8,071 8,058 8,081 7,868 Basic income per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.08 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ 0.52 $ 0.31 Diluted income per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ 0.19 $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ 0.51 $ 0.31



Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended

Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 December 31 (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 Non-GAAP financial measurements (unaudited)













Net income available to common shareholders













before adjustments $ 858 599 1,507 1,320 663 4,089 2,430 MSR Valuation Adj. 3,512 1,127 180 - - - - Income tax expense - associate with MSR adj. 843 270 52 - - - - Total adjustments 2,669 857 128 - - - -















Net income after adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 3,527 1,456 1,635 1,320 663 4,089 2,430















Adjusted Income per common share:













Basic income per common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.45 $ 0.18 $ 0.21 $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ 0.52 $ 0.31 Diluted income per common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ 0.51 $ 0.31

















Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $858 thousand, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $663 thousand, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company took a $0.33 per share charge for the quarterly mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") valuation adjustment totaling $3.5 million. Absent the MSR adjustment, net income after adjustments (a non-GAAP financial measure) would be $3.5 million, or $0.44 per diluted share for the three-months ending March 31, 2020. Despite the MSR adjustment, total revenues for the three-months ended March 31, 2020 were $7.5 million, up 5.63% from $7.1 million for the same period one-year ago.

Noninterest income for the three-months ending March 31, 2020 was $1.7 million, a $200 thousand decline from $1.9 million for the same period one-year ago. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division. Net income for the three-month period ending March 31, 2020 was impacted by a quarterly MSR valuation adjustment totaling $3.5 million. The MSR valuation is negatively impacted by reductions in the United States Treasury 10-year index, which reached record lows during the first quarter 2020. While the MSR valuation was impacted by low interest rates, the favorable interest rate environment provided the Company with record level mortgage volumes which is expected to carry forward and may offset the negative MSR valuation adjustment. In the first quarter of 2020, mortgage production volumes reached $74.2 million as compared with $50.5 million for the same period one-year ago. The mortgage pipeline remains robust and the Company is projecting volumes for Q2 2020 to more than double that of first quarter 2020. "As mortgage rates reached all-time record lows, we saw unprecedented mortgage volume throughout our markets in the first quarter of 2020. Our mortgage team is working tirelessly to support the demand and help our customers with refinancing their homes, renovations, or new home purchases," said CEO Saunders.

Noninterest expense decreased by $110 thousand or 3%, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period one-year ago. The decrease in noninterest expense is primarily attributable to planned expense reduction efforts with declines in compensation and benefits and professional fees. Expense control continues to be in the forefront of the Company's strategic efforts and measures are being implemented where feasible; however, additional costs of the initial setup of working remote and deep cleaning of offices may offset all or a portion of these expense control measures. "On the First Reliance front, approximately 32% of our associates are working from home in order to limit the number of associates in our buildings for social distancing, while helping to ensure appropriate backup should anyone be exposed to the Covid-19 virus. Our associates took it upon themselves to send positive messages to our customers through video on our social media. We are showing our customers how much we truly care about them," said Rick Saunders, CEO and President.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited



For the 3 Months Ended

March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019

Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Interest-earning assets

















Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $19,487 $57 1.17% $19,876 $71 1.42% $16,088 $72 1.79% Investment securities 45,175 323 2.86% 46,413 327 2.82% 47,779 334 2.80% Nonmarketable equity securities 2,119 33 6.15% 2,179 20 3.75% 1,078 16 5.87% Loans(8) 501,507 6,568 5.24% 511,005 6,760 5.29% 455,649 6,139 5.39% Total interest-earning assets 568,288 6,981 4.91% 579,473 7,178 4.95% 520,594 6,561 5.04% Allowance for loan losses (3,584)



(3,216)



(3,178)



Noninterest-earning assets 73,621



73,050



64,665



Total assets $638,325



$649,307



$582,081



Interest-bearing liabilities

















NOW accounts $95,462 $11 0.05% $86,535 $11 0.05% $ 80,563 $9 0.04% Savings & money market 119,672 116 0.39% 121,712 132 0.43% 116,229 130 0.45% Time deposits 148,721 701 1.89% 170,875 900 2.11% 184,504 967 2.10% Total interest-bearing deposits 363,855 828 0.91% 379,122 1,043 1.10% 381,296 1,106 1.15% FHLB advances and other borrowings 50,935 252 1.98% 56,290 312 2.22% 23,422 230 3.91% Subordinated debentures 15,309 84 2.20% 15,310 85 2.22% 15,310 83 2.18% Total interest-bearing liabilities 430,099 1,164 1.08% 450,722 1,440 1.28% 420,028 1,419 1.35% Noninterest bearing deposits 140,338



131,282



105,832



Other Liabilities 9,603



10,235



3,641



Shareholders' equity 58,285



57,068



52,580



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $638,325



$649,307



$582,081























Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest rate spread

$5,817 3.83%

$5,738 3.67%

$5,142 3.69% Net Interest Margin



4.09%



3.96%



3.95%

Footnotes to table located on page 9.

Net interest income was $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, a 13.1% increase from the first quarter of 2019. The increase in net interest income as compared to the first quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from the growth in our loan portfolio, a significant increase in noninterest bearing deposits, and lower cost deposit balances. Despite experiencing a 225 basis drop in interest rates by the Federal Reserve since August 2019, our net interest margin improved to 4.09% for the first quarter of 2020, a 14 basis point increase from 3.95% for the first quarter of 2019. The improvement to date is attributable primarily to a reduction in our cost of funds and $35 million of growth in noninterest bearing deposits. While a low rate environment for an extended period of time will exert margin pressure, the Company has actively positioned the balance sheet to help protect earnings. The Company intentionally reduced its exposure to higher cost deposits and focused on building relationships and growing deposits through core checking account acquisition. Transaction accounts (see footnote No. 5) to total deposits increased to a record high 49.06% for the three-months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 39.50% for the same period one-year ago. The Company experienced double digit growth in commercial deposit accounts and treasury services. Customers are doing more business overall and seem to like the Company's brand of banking, as reflected in the strong services per household number of 5.6%.

Balance Sheets – Unaudited



Ending Balance

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 16,869 12,945 5,342 5,084 5,029 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 18,922 27,649 21,786 11,926 21,651 Total cash and cash equivalents 35,791 40,594 27,128 17,010 26,680 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 34,842 35,715 36,186 37,464 38,976 Investment securities held to maturity 9,767 10,417 10,801 11,423 11,728 Other investments 2,989 2,423 2,423 948 948 Total investment securities 47,598 48,555 49,410 49,835 51,652 Mortgage loans held for sale 34,042 27,901 41,959 27,226 12,180 Loans (4) 480,598 480,185 473,451 475,527 449,028 Less allowance for loan losses (3,877) (3,530) (3,223) (2,960) (3,001) Loans, net 476,721 476,655 470,228 472,567 446,027 Property and equipment, net 20,528 19,967 20,016 20,133 26,491 Mortgage servicing rights 8,421 11,023 11,247 10,308 9,575 Bank owned life insurance 17,796 17,692 17,596 17,499 17,402 Deferred income taxes 6,156 6,581 6,728 7,293 7,699 Other assets 13,833 12,644 13,221 12,878 6,677 Total assets $ 660,886 661,612 657,533 634,749 604,383 Liabilities









Deposits $ 506,225 505,088 508,885 527,763 512,382 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 55,000 43,300 43,300 6,600 6,600 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 16,530 31,137 23,122 18,162 7,349 Subordinated debentures 4,835 4,881 4,838 4,900 4,853 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 9,971 9,811 10,626 11,854 9,709 Total liabilities 602,871 604,527 601,081 579,589 551,203 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized 81 80 80 80 80 Non-Voting Common Stock, $.01 par value; 430,000 shares authorized 4 4 4 4 4 Treasury stock, at cost (1,402) (1,283) (1,227) (864) (743) Nonvested restricted stock (1,757) (1,254) (1,010) (1,427) (1,533) Additional paid-in capital 51,652 51,137 50,777 51,137 51,080 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 606 308 334 243 (374) Retained earnings 8,830 8,092 7,493 5,986 4,665 Total shareholders' equity 58,015 57,085 56,452 55,160 53,180 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 660,886 661,612 657,533 634,749 604,383 Common Stock









Tangible book value per common share (7) $ 6.83 6.76 6.71 6.46 6.22 Stock price:









High 7.82 7.90 8.00 7.29 7.25 Low 5.50 7.60 7.02 7.00 5.28 Period end 5.50 7.82 7.90 7.15 7.20 Common shares outstanding 8,103 8,034 7,990 8,039 8,033 Non-voting common shares outstanding 410 410 410 410 410 Treasury shares outstanding 187 184 177 116 110

Total assets increased 9.35% to $661 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $604 million at March 31, 2019. Total loans grew by $32 million, 7.03%, to $481 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $449 million for the same period one-year ago due to primarily organic loan growth in our commercial, 1-4 family mortgage and consumer loan portfolios.

Rick Saunders, President and CEO of First Reliance said, "We recently announced that Frank Bullard joined First Reliance Bank as President of our Charleston market. Mr. Bullard is responsible for the strategic expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint in the Charleston market as well as oversee sales management and community development throughout that footprint. Mr. Bullard has over 37 years of experience in the banking industry. In addition, Mark Brady joined the First Reliance team as President of the Charlotte market. Mr. Brady will lead the strategic expansion of First Reliance Bank's footprint in the Charlotte area as well as oversee sales management and community development throughout that footprint. Susan Lambertson joined First Reliance Bank as Manager of our Winston-Salem branch. We welcome our new associates and look forward to continued growth opportunities in Charleston, Winston-Salem and Charlotte areas.

We will be breaking ground for a new Myrtle Beach branch – Grissom Parkway, as plans have been approved to begin building a new modern and hi-tech branch. As our North Carolina presence has grown, we are relocating and expanding the Winston-Salem office into a full service branch site in May, which will allow us to position ourselves for future growth in the Winston-Salem market. We are also actively looking for branch sites in the Lake Norman and other fast growing markets in the Charlotte MSA. With developing economic uncertainty, current and future market expansion plans will be evaluated prudently. We will be closing our downtown Charleston branch in May and relocating our associates to our thriving Mt. Pleasant branch on Shelmore Boulevard. We consulted with a majority of our downtown Charleston customers prior to this decision to determine the impacts to their business needs. Overwhelmingly they indicate our company service quality, along with our digital services and Mt. Pleasant location, would meet their banking needs. This change benefits our customers, the Charleston community and our shareholders."

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Ending Balance

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ 507 518 529 533 98 Non-owner occupied RE - - - - 106 Construction - - - - - Commercial business 12 39 112 693 796 Consumer









Real estate 526 591 597 725 664 Home equity - - 183 180 48 Construction - - - - - Other 284 328 312 256 273 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings









Total nonaccrual loans $ 1,329 1,476 1,733 2,387 1,985 Other real estate owned 392 348 164 164 230 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,721 1,824 1,897 2,551 2,215 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.26% 0.28% 0.29% 0.40% 0.37% Total loans 0.36% 0.38% 0.40% 0.54% 0.49% Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 293 1,823 1,898 2,552 2,214













Quarter Ended

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Allowance for Loan Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 3,547 3,251 3,211 3,231 3,025 Loans charged-off 167 222 247 221 88 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 122 48 78 32 156 Net loans charged-off 45 174 169 189 (68) Provision for loan losses 375 480 209 169 138 Balance, end of period $ 3,877 3,557 3,251 3,211 3,231 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 0.81% 0.74% 0.69% 0.68% 0.72% Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 291.72% 240.99% 187.59% 134.52% 162.77% Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized) 0.04% 0.14% 0.13% 0.16% -0.06%

Our asset quality continued to be strong through March 31, 2020, with nonperforming assets declining by $494 thousand to $1.7 million at March 31, 2020 compared to the same date one-year ago. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.26% at March 31, 2020, a decrease of 11 basis points compared to March 31, 2019. OREO and repossessed assets remain nominal. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans improved to 0.81% at March 31, 2020 (adjusted for purchase accounting marks on acquired loans), compared to 0.72% one year earlier due primarily to provisioning associated with the anticipated economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "While we have not seen any direct impact of COVID-19 to our asset quality, we believe it is prudent to reflect this pandemic in our allowance models", said CEO Saunders. Year-to-date provision expense is up 156.9% to $375 thousand compared to the same period one-year ago. Net charge offs remain nominal.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



Quarter Ended

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ 115,711 116,244 109,133 109,329 97,028 Non-owner occupied RE 69,474 59,287 63,304 60,313 57,932 Construction 29,523 33,196 30,123 27,503 28,327 Business 63,522 61,129 57,573 60,783 55,700 Total commercial loans 278,230 269,856 260,133 257,928 238,987 Consumer









Real estate 97,465 99,394 101,742 104,309 100,775 Home equity 21,362 21,987 21,472 21,309 19,597 Construction 5,708 5,062 4,915 4,971 3,620 Other 77,833 83,886 84,502 87,010 86,049 Total consumer loans 202,368 210,329 212,631 217,599 210,041 Total gross loans, net of deferred fees 480,598 480,185 472,764 475,527 449,028 Less-allowance for loan losses 3,877 3,530 3,223 3,184 3,001 Total loans, net $ 476,721 476,655 469,541 472,343 446,027













DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited

Quarter Ended

March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Non-interest bearing $ 144,359 137,312 123,839 117,862 116,848 Interest bearing:









NOW accounts 104,003 89,169 80,017 83,695 85,550 Money market accounts 94,778 94,742 95,775 91,082 88,522 Savings 26,270 25,730 25,876 26,409 26,184 Time, less than $250,000 104,841 121,818 142,662 164,939 151,917 Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over 31,974 36,317 40,716 43,776 43,361 Total Deposits $ 506,225 505,088 508,885 527,763 512,382

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) Annualized for the respective three-month period. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income annualized for respective three-month period. (4) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (5) Includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing NOW accounts. (6) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets. (7) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period end dilutive shares. (8) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE BANCSHARES

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $661 million. The Company employs more than 148 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 90% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 14 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as coronavirus or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

