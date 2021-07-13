First Responders Children's Foundation And Motorola Solutions Foundation Create New Career Mentoring Program For Children Of Fallen First Responders

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF) in partnership with the Motorola Solutions Foundation today announced a new virtual one-on-one mentoring program to support the children of fallen first responders who are preparing to enter the job market. Members from Motorola Solutions' Young Professional Group will meet with FRCF's Scholarship Program students to review resumes, conduct mock interviews, answer questions and engage in conversations about launching their careers.

Karem Perez, Executive Director of the Motorola Solutions Foundation shares, "We're humbled by our nation's first responders who selflessly serve and make the ultimate sacrifice. The Motorola Solutions Foundation and our Young Professionals Group volunteers are honored to give back to the children and families of fallen first responders, to share guidance and career insights as they embark on this important phase in their lives."

Some of FRCF's scholarship recipients, whose stories of resilience motivate and inspire, include: Samantha Switzer, who lost her FDNY firefighter father, William, to 9/11-related cancer, graduated from the accelerated nursing program at NYU and is now a registered nurse in an oncology ward at a hospital in nyc; Thomas Caputo, who lost both his grandfather and uncle in the World Trade Center South Tower on 9/11, is a Villanova University student studying medicine; and Storm Randolph, a Cal Polytechnic State University student studying computer engineering and is the recipient of the Vincent Bennet, Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

The virtual one-on-one mentoring will take place between 4:00pm and 6:00pm (ET) on Tuesday, July 13.

First Responders Children's Foundation provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well to families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children's Foundation also supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large. FRCF has awarded college scholarships to hundreds of deserving children of first responders. Scholars are selected based on financial need, academic merit and achievements such as demonstrated leadership, excellence in the arts or sports and volunteer activities benefiting the community. In 2020, the Foundation granted college scholarships to 126 students, in every field of academia. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF.

As the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the Motorola Solutions Foundation partners with organizations around the globe to create safer cities and equitable, thriving communities. We focus on giving back through strategic grants, employee volunteerism and other community investment initiatives. Our strategic grants program supports organizations that offer first responder programming and technology and engineering education, and align to our values of accountability, innovation, impact, diversity and inclusion. The Foundation is one of the many ways in which the company lives out its purpose of helping people be their best in the moments that matter. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit our website: www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation.

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & analytics and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com

