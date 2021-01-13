First Sentier Investors Launches American Listed Infrastructure Fund

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Sentier Investors, a leading global asset manager, today announced the launch of a new mutual fund focused on U.S. listed infrastructure assets.

The First Sentier American Listed Infrastructure Fund (FLAIX) aims to invest exclusively in the public equity of companies that own and operate infrastructure assets in the United States. The fund is managed by a Sydney, Australia-based team that has a 13-year investment track record and invests US$7.7 billion in listed infrastructure assets on behalf of investors globally.

Andrew Greenup, First Sentier Investors' deputy head of listed infrastructure, is lead manager of the new fund. Jessica Jouning, a 10-year veteran of the firm's listed infrastructure team, is assistant manager. Greenup is also co-manager of the First Sentier Global Infrastructure Fund (FLIIX).

"Until now, U.S. investors in mutual funds had limited options to invest in publicly traded infrastructure assets in this country outside of globally focused portfolios," said Bachar Beaini, managing director, Americas, for First Sentier Investors. "This fund provides investors with a differentiated investment strategy managed by a highly experienced and accomplished management team."

The First Sentier American Listed Infrastructure Fund seeks to provide income and growth of capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of 30-40 stocks including utilities (electric, natural gas and water), mobile tower operators, freight railways, energy pipelines, waste management and data centers, as well as listed companies outside the U.S. that own U.S. infrastructure assets.

"U.S. investors are looking for liquid real asset alternatives to master limited partnerships and real estate investment trusts," Greenup said. "We believe a U.S.-focused infrastructure fund offers strong structural growth from renewable energy, decarbonization, replacement of aged infrastructure, and digital and data usage."

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors manages US$157 billion in assets (as of Sept. 30, 2020) on behalf of institutional investors, pension funds, wholesale distributors, investment platforms, financial advisers and their clients worldwide.

The firm operates as a standalone global investment management business with offices across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. First Sentier Investors' expertise spans a range of asset classes and specialist investment sectors focused on delivering sustainable investment success based on responsible investment principles.

Formerly Colonial First State Global Asset Management, the firm was acquired from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in August 2019 by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

