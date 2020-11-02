First sites of Australia's largest public health system now live with enterprise-wide radiology imaging solution from Sectra

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sites at the first two local health districts in NSW Health Care are now live with international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) radiology imaging solution. The goal is to provide a common platform that enables seamless sharing of medical images and related information across Australia's most populous state. By facilitating secure, easy and immediate access to medical imaging information, the solution will support NSW Health in providing its patients with timely, high-quality care.

"I am thrilled that we are now live with the solution and can start supporting our patients using a state-of-the-art digital capability. Clinicians will now be able to cooperate efficiently around medical imaging information, enabling them to share workload and expertise. Collaboration between Local Health Districts, eHealth NSW and our industry partner, Sectra, has been excellent throughout the project, and has enabled us to reach this important milestone as planned, in spite of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Zoran Bolevich, Chief Executive, eHealth NSW, Chief Information Officer, NSW Health.

At this milestone of the project, the hospitals Westmead, Auburn, Blacktown and Mt Druitt, Nepean and Blue Mountains Hospital, across the two local health districts of Western Sydney and Nepean Blue Mountains, are live with Sectra's radiology imaging solution. Together, they perform more than 400,000 radiology examinations per year. In total, as announced in 2019 when the order for the solution was placed, it will be implemented across 11 organizations, including nine local health districts, the Sydney Children's Hospital Network, and NSW Health Pathology's Forensic and Analytical Science Service. Together, they manage a joint volume of more than 1.8 million imaging exams per year.

The platform is closely integrated with other core clinical systems at the sites, including the electronic medical record, patient administration systems and enterprise imaging repository.

Bart Thielen, Managing Director of Sectra Australia and New Zealand says: "Going live at these first two local health districts is extremely important. It proves that the solution meets clinical needs and gives us important feedback that we can use to create value for the hospitals and their patients. I am proud of and impressed by everyone in all of the organizations involved who have managed such a comprehensive implementation on schedule and according to plan."

The solution at NSW Health is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging offering, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. It is a scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, that allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Read more about Sectra's enterprise imaging solution and why Sectra PACS is "Best in KLAS" at medical.sectra.com/.

The 13-year contract was announced in 2019. Revenue and costs related to the agreement are allocated across the contract period, with an increase in volumes to full production as the solution is implemented at the remaining sites.

Further details about the project can be found at ehealth.nsw.gov.au/programs/clinical/mi.

