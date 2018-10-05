First Song From Boy Erased Soundtrack "Revelation" By Troye Sivan & Jónsi Released Today On Back Lot Music

Boy Erased tells the courageous story of Jared (played by Lucas Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe) at age 19. Jared is faced with an ultimatum: attend a conversion therapy program, or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. Boy Erased is the true story of one young man's struggle to find himself while being forced to question every aspect of his identity. Sivan also acts alongside Hedges as Gary, a fellow conversion therapy student.

Sivan talked about writing the song for the film during a recent tour stop in New York City, where he performed it live for the first time. "I got together with Jónsi of Sigur Rós and Leland. Joel [Edgerton, writer/director] showed us a scene from the movie, and I don't want to spoil anything, but it's this one moment of relief in the film. It's this one really sweet, tender moment where Jared does something that I would consider pure and beautiful and normal and romantic. He has that experience and the sky doesn't fall down on him. The world doesn't come crashing down, and it's a 'revelation' to him. That person that he was with is a revolution to him, and it was just so inspiring. So, we started with these lyrics of 'you're a revelation, you're a revolution'."

Sivan, who was born in South Africa and raised in Australia, came out to his family at age 14. Unlike the character of Jared, Sivan says "the only thing that saddened my parents was that I hadn't told them sooner; that I was dealing with this alone." He has since become one of the world's most influential online superstars with the biggest social media footprint in Australia, and the fastest growing YouTube channel in the Australia/Asian market to date. He began his career as an actor staring opposite John Cleese in the South African franchise Spud. Sivan was recently hailed as "the Perfect Pop Star for 2018" by TIME, which pronounced his new album, Bloom (Capitol Records), as "a major artistic achievement." Bloom was awarded four stars by Rolling Stone and has already racked up more than 700 million cumulative streams. Sivan's numerous awards include a Billboard Music Award, three MTV EMA's and two GLAAD Media Awards. His 2015 debut album, Blue Neighbourhood, topped the iTunes charts in 66 countries and has sold more than 2.5 million adjusted albums worldwide.

Jón þor (Jónsi) Birgisson is an Icelandic musician, best known as singer of Sigur Rós, a band he co-founded as a teenager 24 years ago. With Sigur Rós he has released seven studio albums, which have taken the band on a journey from willful obscurity to a position as one of the biggest 'underground' bands on the planet, building a large and ardent live fanbase all over the world. Sigur Rós' beautifully atmospheric and often darkly dramatic work continues to defy categorization, attracting a truly broad spectrum of admirers, among them the many filmmakers. For film, Jónsi has previously written end title songs for How To Train Your Dragon 1 & 2, an award-winning score for Cameron Crowe's We Bought A Zoo, and TV drama Manhattan.

#BoyErased

Contact for Back Lot Music :

Nikki Walsh, 818-777-9151

Nikki.Walsh@nbcuni.com

Contact for Focus Features :

VJ Carbone, (212) 887-0685

VJ.Carbone@focusfeatures.com

SOURCE Back Lot Music