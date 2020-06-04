First State Investments Appoints Harry Moore as Head of Global Distribution

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First State Investments, a leading global asset manager, today announced the appointment of veteran investment executive Harry Moore to the newly created role of global head of distribution, based in London.

Moore, previously managing director, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, has assumed the leadership of this new global function to support First State's growth. Moore, who continues to report to First State CEO Mark Steinberg, will oversee and coordinate the distribution activities of the firm's range of traditional and alternative asset classes and specialist investment sectors.

Moore has been with First State Investments for a decade and has more than 20 years of distribution and investor experience. In recent years, he has successfully led the firm's distribution teams in Australia, New Zealand and Japan, comprising US$69 billion of the firm's US$123 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Now, his focus will be working more broadly with the firm's regional teams and strengthening global relationships.

"While each region has its differences, there are benefits to a global client relationship and sales approach," Moore said. "Through the support of a strong, experienced team of sales professionals, a global approach will help us better understand and communicate themes in each region that may impact other areas."

Bachar Beaini, managing director, Americas, retains responsibility for distribution in his region, working closely with Moore who will oversee distribution teams in all regions.

Moore will be relocating to London in the second half of 2020, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

