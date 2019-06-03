First Statewide MICHELIN Guide Includes 90 California Restaurants with Stars

2019 MICHELIN Guide California selection revealed LIVE in Huntington Beach

Jun 03, 2019, 21:51 ET

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin has announced the highly anticipated selection of star awards in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California, the first-ever statewide MICHELIN Guide, in a live beach-front celebration. Expanding the selection announced in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide San Francisco, California is now home to 657 restaurants distinguished in the Guide.

Since its creation in the early 20th century, the MICHELIN Guide has continued to evolve and expand internationally, and it continues to serve as a trusted source and companion to travelers and foodies alike. While the Guide has evolved with culinary trends and dining preferences over time, the five criteria used by Michelin's inspectors have remained the same to ensure that readers have a consistent experience, irrespective of the style of cuisine and wherever they travel throughout the world.

"Michelin is honored to reveal the 2019 star selection and to celebrate the talented California chefs and their teams included in the first statewide Guide in the U.S.," said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the MICHELIN Guides. "California's trendsetting, laid-back and health-conscious culinary scene continues to boom, and as a result is an amazing showcase for the great local produce."

In summary, the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California selection includes:

  • Seven restaurants with three stars
  • 14 restaurants with two stars
  • 69 restaurants with one star

The 2019 MICHELIN Guide California is available now in English, Spanish and Chinese at https://guide.michelin.com and will be available in print from major U.S. booksellers on June 6, 2019.

The 2019 MICHELIN Guide California includes seven new two-star distinctions:

Campton Place continues to wow diners with its creative Indian cuisine and consistent execution in San Francisco. Inspectors are incredibly excited about this dining room's return to the rank of two stars.

n/naka offers a clever, modern take on kaiseki at this dazzling dining room in Culver City. The chef's stellar skills and technique are visible in every dish.

Providence provides a consistently excellent meal with skill and technique. The seafood-focused menu at this Hollywood establishment impresses diners with each course.

Somni is tucked away at the SLS Beverly Hills hotel and amazes diners with a stimulating experience that is a feast for the senses. Desserts are especially memorable and display attention to detail.

Sushi Ginza Onodera stands out for excellent sushi technique and product. Even the miso soup is special and flavorful with a trio of aged miso pastes.

Urasawa is an exemplary Beverly Hills sushi temple that showcases deep knowledge and tradition. The chef handles each morsel of fish himself in a display of world-class skill and expertise.

Vespertine is a Culver City destination where every dish oozes with personality and creativity. The innovative chef thrills diners with flavors, impressive technique and wholly unexpected dishes.

In addition, the 2019 MICHELIN Guide California features 27 new one-star distinctions:

Addison offers contemporary French fine dining with seasonal California touches. Luxury and refinement are on the menu every evening in this dining room near San Diego.

Angler is led by a chef who made a name for himself at Saison and now channels his passion for the freshest seafood at this new restaurant near the Embarcadero. Impeccable sourcing is a signature of this culinary gem.

Aubergine is a long standing, beloved destination nestled in Monterey with meals that leave a lasting impression. Inspectors were impressed by the local flavor and seasonality of the menu. 

Bistro Na's serves Chinese Imperial Court cuisine and is helmed by a Beijing-based restaurant group. Focused on product quality, the menu proudly acknowledges their effort to utilize good ingredients.

CUT provides quality beef and expert preparation as the original location of culinary icon Wolfgang Puck's stellar steakhouse. The menu focuses on classics that never seem to go out of style.

Dialogue offers an evolving, lengthy menu with entertaining and artistic presentations from a maturing and highly talented chef who previously headed NEXT in Chicago. The cooking exudes inspiration from start to finish.

Hana Re focuses on an omakase format operated with minimal staff in a slightly hidden small space in Costa Mesa. Products are of supreme quality.

Harbor House relies on the local bounty of on-site gardens and diverse sea life found in a local cove and California's North Coast. The chef provides a contemporary approach with finesse.

Hayato is a relative newcomer to the downtown Los Angeles dining scene. The chef offers a personal expression of kaiseki that is intimate and very impressive. 

Kali is inspired by the chef's vision for playful food, and carefully composed preparations that exceed expectations. A refrigerator displaying dry-aged ducks, steaks and even a pig's head is a natural conversation starter.

Kato's 27-year-old chef delivers an impeccably plated tasting menu focused on Californian and Asian flavors. The judicious use of deeply flavored sauces and charred elements are repeated showstoppers.

The Kitchen provides an interactive dining experience in Sacramento that doubles as dinner and a show. Whether you're slurping oysters in the kitchen's cooler or chatting with your neighbors over hors d'oeuvres, this elaborate menu is a spectacle that is sure to impress. 

Le Comptoir presents a vegetable-focused menu that originates from the chef's own garden in Long Beach. This intimate Koreatown space seats a mere handful of diners nightly.

Maude was named after the chef's late paternal grandmother and exemplifies meticulous attention to detail. The tasting menu changes quarterly based on a single wine region and the results are impressive and memorable.

Maum offers an incredibly exciting dining experience in Palo Alto. This Korean stunner was promoted from a Plate award in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide San Francisco.

Mori Sushi received one-star awards in the 2008 and 2009 editions of the MICHELIN Guide Los Angeles. Everything from the homemade tofu to the kitchen's selection of seasonal fish is nothing short of exquisite.

Nozawa Bar serves omakase in a hidden room at the Beverly Hills location of Sugarfish. The warm rice highlights the flavor of the fish. 

Orsa & Winston showcases the culinary traditions of both Japan and Italy at this impressive downtown Los Angeles hot spot. The multiple prix-fixe menu items showcase the beauty of local ingredients.

Osteria Mozza serves delightful Italian cuisine that represents good quality with a touch of Mediterranean flavors in a casually elegant setting. This restaurant has long been a favorite in Los Angeles, and was awarded one star in the 2009 MICHELIN Guide Los Angeles.

Q Sushi is a downtown Los Angeles sushiya with a lineup of high quality fish and impressive technique. The chef gracefully prepares each course and thoughtfully serves each diner virtually from his own hands.

Rustic Canyon provides a vegetable-focused menu that is truly impressive. After years away from professional kitchens, the re-energized chef has re-emerged in Santa Monica. 

Shibumi offers Kappo-style Japanese fare in downtown Los Angeles. The chef's skillful cooking is evident and his plates are flavorful.

Shin Sushi is an under-the-radar counter that showcases excellent knife work, high quality ingredients and a delightful omakase. The friendly chef engages with each customer as he slices their fish to order.

Shunji is a delightful and popular Westside Los Angeles sushiya helmed by the chef who previously flashed his knife at several hot spots in the 80's. While the menu does offer á la carte, the omakase is far and away the best option. 

Sorrel was promoted from the Plate award in the 2019 MICHELIN Guide San Francisco and delivers seasonal delights from the tasting menu or á la carte. This sleek Cal-Ital eatery draws a casual-chic neighborhood crowd.

Taco Maria in Orange County delivers a deeply flavorful and memorable meal. The enticing scent of meat cooking over the fire and house-made heirloom masa tortillas on the griddle set the tone for an amazing experience.    

Trois Mec is a Los Angeles based restaurant where the classic French skills and technique of the chef lend a hand to his contemporary menu that is equally creative and delicious.

Three-Star Restaurants:  "Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey"

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

CITY

CHEF

Atelier Crenn

San Francisco

Marina

Dominique Crenn

Benu

San Francisco

SoMa

Corey Lee

French Laundry (The)

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Yountville

Thomas Keller

Manresa

South Bay

Los Gatos

David Kinch

Quince

San Francisco

North Beach

Michael Tusk

Restaurant at Meadowood (The)

Wine Country

Napa Valley

St. Helena

Christopher Kostow

SingleThread

Wine Country

Sonoma

Healdsburg

Kyle Connaughton


Two-Star Restaurants: "Excellent cuisine, worth a detour"

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

CITY

NEW

Acquerello

San Francisco

Nob Hill

Baumé

South Bay

Palo Alto

Californios

San Francisco

Mission

Campton Place

San Francisco

Financial District

NEW

Coi

San Francisco

North Beach

Commis

East Bay

Oakland

Lazy Bear

San Francisco

Mission

n/naka

Los Angeles

Westside

NEW

Providence

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Saison

San Francisco

Soma

NEW

Somni

Los Angeles

Beverly Hills

NEW

Sushi Ginza Onodera

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Urasawa

Los Angeles

Beverly Hills

NEW

Vespertine

Los Angeles

Westside

NEW


One-Star Restaurants: "A very good restaurant in its category"

ESTABLISHMENT

AREA

SUB AREA

CITY

NEW

Addison

San Diego

NEW

Al's Place

San Francisco

Mission

Angler

San Francisco

SoMa

NEW

Aster *closed

San Francisco

Mission

Auberge du Soleil

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Rutherford

Aubergine

Monterey

NEW

Bar Crenn

San Francisco

Marina

Birdsong

San Francisco

SoMa

Bistro Na's

Los Angeles

San Gabriel Valley

NEW

Bouchon

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Chez TJ

South Bay

Mountain View

Commonwealth

San Francisco

Mission

CUT

Los Angeles

Beverly Hills

NEW

Dialogue

Los Angeles

Santa Monica Bay

NEW

Farmhouse Inn & Restaurant

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Forestville

Gary Danko

San Francisco

North Beach

Hana Re

Orange County

NEW

Harbor House

Wine Country



NEW

Hashiri

San Francisco

SoMa

Hayato

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

In Situ

San Francisco

SoMa

jū-ni

San Francisco

Civic Center

Kali

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Kato

Los Angeles

Westside

NEW

Keiko à Nob Hill

San Francisco

Nob Hill

Kenzo

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Napa

Kinjo

San Francisco

Nob Hill

Kin Khao

San Francisco

Financial District

Kitchen (The)

Sacramento

NEW

La Toque

Wine Country

Napa Valley

Napa

Le Comptoir

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Lord Stanley

San Francisco

Nob Hill

Luce

San Francisco

SoMa

Madcap

Marin

San Anselmo

Madera

Peninsula

Menlo Park

Madrona Manor

Wine Country

Sonoma County

Healdsburg

Maude

Los Angeles

Beverly Hills

NEW

Maum

South Bay

Palo Alto

NEW

Michael Mina

San Francisco

Financial District

Mister Jiu's

San Francisco

Nob Hill

Mori Sushi

Los Angeles

Westside

NEW

Mourad

San Francisco

SoMa

Nico

San Francisco

Financial District

Nozawa Bar

Los Angeles

Beverly Hills

NEW

Octavia

San Francisco

Marina

Omakase

San Francisco

SoMa

Orsa & Winston

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Osteria Mozza

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Plumed Horse

South Bay

Saratoga

Progress (The)

San Francisco

Civic Center

Protégé

South Bay

Palo Alto

Q Sushi

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Rasa

Peninsula

Burlingame

Rich Table

San Francisco

Civic Center

Rustic Canyon

Los Angeles

Santa Monica Bay

NEW

Shibumi

Los Angeles

Greater Downtown

NEW

Shin Sushi

Los Angeles

Ventura Boulevard

NEW

Shunji

Los Angeles

Westside

NEW

Sons & Daughters

San Francisco

Nob Hill

Sorrel

San Francisco

Marina

NEW

SPQR

San Francisco

Marina

Spruce

San Francisco

Marina

State Bird Provisions

San Francisco

Civic Center

Sushi Yoshizumi

Peninsula

San Mateo

Taco Maria

Orange County

NEW

Trois Mec

Los Angeles

Hollywood

NEW

Village Pub (The)

Peninsula

Woodside

Wako

San Francisco

Richmond & Sunset

Wakuriya

Peninsula

San Mateo

Michelin is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing and distributing the most suitable tires, services and solutions for its clients' needs; providing digital services, maps and guides to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 171 countries, has more than 114,000 employees and operates 70 production facilities in 17 countries.

