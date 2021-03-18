First Stop Health's Virtual Mental Health Service Exceeded Target Membership by Threefold After Mid-2020 Release

CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading telemedicine provider First Stop Health® (FSH) outperformed targets for its newly established Virtual Mental Health service by adding three times more members than expected after the service launched in July 2020.

"In 2019, as the result of growing interest from our clients, we identified virtual mental health as a crucial adjunct to our telemedicine services. As a patient-centered company, we realized the growing need to combine physical and mental well-being for the patients we serve," said FSH CEO Patrick Spain. "Once the pandemic hit, the rumble from employers for virtual mental health became a roar because of the increasing mental health challenges employees faced from isolation, working from home and social distancing. We worked with our employer and university clients to address those needs quickly."

With demand for mental health resources exceeding supply in many regions of the U.S., people are looking to their employers to connect them with easy-to-use, no-cost-to-them mental health care. As a recent survey showed, employees expect employers to do more to address mental well-being in the workplace. Thoughtful employers responded by offering employees virtual mental health resources, as a surge in demand for those benefits occurred in 2020.

While COVID-19's initial impact on mental health in the U.S. has been well-documented, health experts worldwide also predict that increased need for mental health resources may remain long after the pandemic is over. Employers are exploring new approaches to employee benefits to ensure adequate support for ongoing mental health concerns — in many instances, increasing employee access to those resources through a virtual care delivery model.

Visit First Stop Health's website for more information on how the pandemic has impacted mental health and what potential benefits employers can offer to connect employees with the mental health resources they need to maintain their health.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health provides care that people love. Patients can access care 24/7 via mobile app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality care. Our Telemedicine and Virtual Mental Health services are available as an employee benefit from employers, and to students/staff at higher education institutions.

Media Contact

Nick Severino | VP, Marketing | First Stop Health

888-691-7867 x-410 | [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE First Stop Health