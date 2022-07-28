FIRST STUDENT WARRENSBURG JOINS TEAMSTERS

Workers Join for Wages and Benefits Associated with Teamster Contract

WARRENSBURG, Mo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers, monitors and mechanics at First Student in Warrensburg, Mo. have voted overwhelmingly to affiliate with Teamsters Local 838.

"Congratulations to these drivers for standing strong and fighting for dignity, respect and a voice on the job," said Alexander Waschneck, Local 838 President. "The Teamsters already have a track record of getting great wages and benefits for First Student workers in Western Missouri, and we look forward to doing the same thing at this location."

Lisa Knisely has been a school bus driver for more than thirty years, and last year she helped evacuate Warrensburg High School after an emergency.

"We had bus drivers ready before they could even get the kids out of the school," Knisely said. "You don't have many people who can do that, and that's why we need a union – to guarantee the respect that we deserve. We have to watch out for multitude of things – how are the kids doing? Are they having a good day or a bad day? We end up being eyes and ears. We're everywhere during the school day. It's a way different job than anybody realizes."

Randy Huggins has been a driver at First Student for five years.

"When we won the election, I was elated – I was on Cloud Nine," said Huggins. "We've seen the Teamster contracts at the other bus yards, with the wages and benefits that the drivers had because they joined the union – better pay, paid days off, health insurance – there's a huge list of benefits from joining the union."

Teamsters Local 838 represents workers in a wide variety of industries. For more information go to http://www.teamsters838.org/.

