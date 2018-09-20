First Survey of MPO Networks Finds Deployment Expected to Grow By More Than 20 Percent in the Next Three Years

As bandwidth demands escalate and network infrastructure is pushed to the limits, multi-fiber connectors are becoming increasingly required to meet the demand for fiber and cable density, and support for next-generation architectures that utilize parallel optics. As a result, cabling contractors and network technicians are now challenged to deal with added complexities and increased time needed for testing and troubleshooting multi-fiber networks. The VIAVI 2018 MPO study reveals the challenges and opportunities experienced by hundreds of installers, managers and operators of telco and enterprise networks. The study is available for download at: www.viavisolutions.com/MPO.

"Relentless bandwidth demand and network convergence are driving the need for a higher degree of cable and connector density across the entire network – core, metro, access and data center," said Craig Black, Senior Director and General Manager of Fiber Optic Test, VIAVI. "This confluence of trends is challenging everyone to deploy denser and simpler MPO solutions, and for installers and technicians to be more diligent as they inspect, test and certify MPO cables, in order to ensure optimum network performance."

Highlights of the global MPO study include:

Contaminated connectors are the number one cause of troubleshooting MPO networks

As many as 40 percent of respondents are already working with MPO regularly

Over half of the respondents predict multi-fiber connectivity will grow by more than 20 percent in the next three years

Port density and faster speed were found to be the top reasons for implementing MPO

Four out of five respondents spend up to 20 percent of their work week troubleshooting physical network issues.

During the ECOC 2018 Exhibition this week in Rome, VIAVI (Booth #506) will be showcasing MPO solutions, such as the industry's fastest and first fully automated MPO inspection workflow, as well as a comprehensive portfolio of tools that simplify and accelerate high speed network test.

MPO Study Methodology

VIAVI conducted the first global MPO study to gather insight into the pervasiveness of multi-fiber connectivity and the ensuing challenges. Study results were compiled from 200 respondents selected based on experience working with MPO technology, including designers, installers, managers and operators of service provider and enterprise fiber networks. Respondents represented diverse geographic regions with 74 percent in North America, 12 percent in UK and EMEA, 10 percent in Latin America, and 4 percent in Asia Pacific. Responses were collected in April of 2018 via online surveys.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ :VIAV ) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

