First Tech Federal Credit Union Appoints Chief Experience Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Proven leaders to propel the credit union's continued growth and exceptional member experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Tech Federal Credit Union, the nation's eighth-largest credit union, announced two key executive leadership team appointments. Jason Heupel has assumed the new role of Chief Experience Officer (CXO), where he will lead all retail operations and drive strategy for enhancing the member experience. Brandon Hunt has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) charged with promoting the brand and accelerating growth and member engagement. Heupel and Hunt will report directly to First Tech President and CEO Greg Mitchell.

First Tech CXO Jason Heupel brings two decades of leadership expertise overseeing customer experience and operations for financial technology companies and financial services firms. Prior to joining First Tech, he served as the vice president of customer experience for Aspiration Bank and was previously the executive of operations at CoreLogic. Heupel spent nearly a decade as vice president of operations at Capital One 360 (formerly ING Direct), where he oversaw customer experience, operations, and sales.

"I'm thrilled to join the First Tech family. The member and people centric culture of First Tech shines through with each individual you meet. I look forward to applying my passion for the customer and continuing to help build on an already best in class member experience," said Heupel.

First Tech CMO Brandon Hunt has 15 years of leadership experience at global companies, building world-class B2B and B2C marketing organizations. He was most recently head of marketing for Nike's Digital Product organization, where he led the future of advertising for their website and app ecosystem. Prior to Nike, Hunt was chief marketing officer at Vesta Home and vice president of growth and digital marketing at e-commerce company The/Studio.

"It's rare to find customer obsessed brands that are built to last and do good for their community. The opportunity to join First Tech and drive value for our members is what attracted me. I'm so impressed with what the current team has accomplished and how bright the future looks," said Hunt.

"We are excited to have these exceptional leaders on board and know their wealth of experience will be paramount in advancing First Tech's growth and relevancy and delivering exceptional experiences as a trusted partner heading into 2023," said Greg Mitchell, President and CEO of First Tech Federal Credit Union. "With a proven ability to deliver outstanding consumer experiences, Jason will be instrumental in advancing our member-first approach and creating best-in-class experiences for our members and employees. Brandon is a high energy, highly collaborative leader who will build on the strategies we have in place to set a course for accelerated growth and member engagement."

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a $17+ billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 720,000 members through its 33 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com.

