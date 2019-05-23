First Time Author Chris Janish Releases Novel: Vindication

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Janish, the ex-Wall Street investment banker and hedge fund manager, announced today the release of his first novel, Vindication. Janish, who found himself on the wrong side of the law in 2006, writes a gripping fictional legal thriller that takes place in New York City.

Janish was granted a Certificate of Relief from Disabilities from New York State in 2018, and is currently the CEO of Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding in New Jersey, an internet marketing and funding business. http://lawsuitssettlementfunding.com

He is now looking to make his mark as an author with the upcoming release of his new novel, which already has Book World buzzing. https://amzn.to/2W0oQ7T

Janish is excited to finally get this book out after nine years from its original incarnation. He commented on the release, "I wrote this book based on the experiences that I went through during my time in the criminal justice system. I know that the story will connect with countless inmates who may feel as though there is no hope, but are looking for some just the same. This fictional story is truly unique, and could not have been told without the passion I have for writing. So, I'm hoping to continue this creative journey by penning many more engaging novels while also expanding into gripping non-fiction stories as well."

When asked about his supporters, Janish said, "My family and friends have been unbelievably encouraging throughout this experience. But if it weren't for my co-author, Christina Hart, this book would never have seen the light of day! She's an amazing writer, and words can't express how grateful I am for her involvement."

There is a planned book signing event next Thursday to officially consummate the years-long publishing process. The book is being released just in time for the prime summer reading season, and is geared toward readers who enjoy legal thrillers, courtroom drama, romance, and for anyone who's ever dealt with the criminal justice system.

To find out more about Chris Janish's writing, please visit https://www.chrisjanish.com

Vindication is available in paperback and e-book at Amazon:

