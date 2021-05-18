First Token Launches on Julpad on May 19 with African Crypto Exchange, Quidax

LEKKI, Nigeria, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency exchange Quidax has announced that it will be launching its ecosystem token, QDX, on JulSwap's launchpad Julpad on May 19, 2021, at 10 am (UTC) QDX will be the first exchange token to launch on Julpad.



The exchange had recently revealed that it was evolving from its African-focused strategy towards a global strategy that will position it to become the global home of BEP20 tokens. Quidax also announced a partnership with JulSwap, one of the biggest decentralized exchanges (DEX) in the Binance Smart Chain Ecosystem.



Quidax revealed on Twitter that the QDX private sale had sold out within 10 minutes. According to Quidax CEO Buchi Okoro, the speed of the private sale showed how enthusiastic the community is towards QDX. "The record sale of the private allocation shows the enthusiasm towards QDX and our transition towards becoming the home of BEP20 tokens," he added. The private sale was the first phase of the token launch, with 3% of the total QDX supply made available to strategic partners and early community members.

Quidax has also partnered with leading blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis to provide transparency and reduce fraud cases within its ecosystem. Chainalysis has a track record of helping cryptocurrency platforms assess risk, safeguard against illicit transactions, and protect their reputations with superior Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions. Quidax will be able to leverage Chainalysis solutions to optimize its platform.

Last week the African founded startup shared that it had done over 3.2 billion dollars worth of transactions since launch and have grown their customer base from 50 customers in 2018 to over 400,000 customers across 72 countries today.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12870033



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Quidax